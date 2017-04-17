US Vice President Pence Arrives at Military Base Near Korean Demilitarized Zone

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pence arrived at military base Camp Bonifas in South Korea, located next to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea, according to a White House pool report on Monday.

Pence reportedly arrived at the base around 9:30 a.m. local time [00:30 GMT] and was expected to visit the DMZ, a narrow strip of land that acts as a buffer zone between the two countries.

The US vice president's three-day visit to South Korea began on Sunday.

On Sunday night, ahead of Pence's arrival to South Korea, Pyongyang appeared to have carried out an unsuccessful missile launch.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism. As a result, the UN Security Council tightened the sanctions regime for North Korea in an attempt to force Pyongyang to stop ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests, including imposing a measure intended to affect the country’s trade, export of natural resources, arms trade and the banking sector.