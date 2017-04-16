Register
17:30 GMT +316 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US flag

    How US MOAB Bomb Targets 'Multi-Polarity in the World'

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 5220

    The US dropped a bomb nicknamed "the Mother of All Bombs" in Afghanistan on Thursday. The Pentagon said it was used on an underground complex of caves and tunnels, believed to be used by Daesh. Some media reported that Daesh denied that the group had suffered casualties in the attack.

    Radio Sputnik spoke to director of the geopolitical research project for Command Eleven consulting in Islamabad, Shahid Raza.

    “In order to understand why they used this particular bomb at this particular time one must understand the weapon itself. This MOAB which stands for Massive Ordnance Air Blast points to the fact that this weapon explodes in the air producing a thermobaric effect,” Raza said.

    A U.S. border patrol vehicle drives along the border wall between Mexico and the United States in San Ysidro, California, U.S.
    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Wait, What?! US Sheriff Proposes to Use MOAB in Mexico
    He further said that when the US authorities say that they actually used it to destroy an underground cave fortress that may not be completely true.

    “This weapon never hits the ground as it produces a thermobaric effect and sucks up all the oxygen destroying all the living and breathing beings in its blast radius which is around 2.5 kilometers,” the director said.

    He believes that the bomb was dropped because of the recent geo-political motives that the US is pursuing.

    “First they attacked the Syrian air base based on information that is less than accurate because there is no tangible evidence to say that Assad really used those weapons over there. Maybe he did, maybe he didn’t; there is no evidence to prove it. Nevertheless they went ahead and in a show of force attacked the base,” the director said.

    Then the Afghan attack happened and the rising tensions in the DPRK all point to a certain “geopolitical trend emerging.”

    The director further said that the US authorities called the MOAB attack  a message to US enemies; however, it seems that the “US enemies’ list just keeps growing.”

    “They are never short of enemies so whoever stands against US interests or their expansionism they are considered US enemies. Hence, they are sending a geopolitical message by dropping this massive weapon in Afghanistan,” Raza said.

    File Photo from US Air Force of the GBU-43 Bomb
    © REUTERS/ US Air Force Photo
    MOAB Strike in Afghanistan Conducted Without Trump's Approval - US Commander
    He further spoke about how the instability in Afghanistan justifies the US presence in the country.

    “If Afghanistan is completely peaceful there is no need for foreign troops to be there,” the director said.

    Raza also said that the recent show of force by the US can also be aimed at trying to present US President Donald Trump as a strong leader.

    “They are trying to intensify the war in Afghanistan as Trump’s administration will bring more foot soldiers because they will present IS [Daesh] as a much bigger threat than it really is and it would then justify the continued presence of American forces in Afghanistan,” the director said.

    All of this is being done to “present America as the sole, single super power in the world and nothing else is acceptable.” The emerging rise of Russia and China is unacceptable and these actions are aimed at “targeting multi-polarity, as they want to maintain America as the single super power in the world, Raza said.

    Related:

    US National Security Adviser Arrives in Afghanistan Days After MOAB Strike
    US Drops MOAB in Show of Force 'Designed for Russia, Syria, DPRK'
    Russia Not Going to Use Armed Forces in Afghanistan Amid US MOAB Strike
    US MOAB Strike Sends 'Important Message to Enemies' - Senator Graham
    Daesh Suffers No Casualties in MOAB Bombing in Afghanistan - Reports
    Tags:
    war, instability, US troops, geopolitical goals, interview, Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), Daesh, Donald Trump, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok