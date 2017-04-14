US Hit Afghanistan With Giant Bomb to Show Off Military Might, Including to DPRK

© REUTERS/ US Air Force Photo Trump Proud of Using 'Mother of All Bombs', But It Hardly Can Impact Afghan War

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – On Thursday, the MOAB, nicknamed the "Mother of All Bombs," which is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US military arsenal, was dropped from a C-130 military airlift aircraft, targeting an underground complex and tunnels in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province believed to be used by Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Director of the Environmental Security and Sustainability (ESS) Program at Green Cross International (GCI) Paul Walker told Sputnik that the bomb strike is a demonstration of US power to Washington’s enemies.

"There have been predecessors to this large bomb, considered for use in Vietnam decades ago, but this is about 10-20 times larger in explosive payload than more common aerial bombs. The use of this unique bomb by the new Trump Administration illustrates a much more muscular and aggressive approach to crises than the prior US Administration and is clearly a warning shot across the bow of foreign challengers, both national and terrorist," Walker said on Thursday.

Richard Weitz, Senior Fellow and Director of the Center for Political-Military Analysis at Hudson Institute, expressed a similar view, saying in a Thursday interview with Sputnik that the bomb use was likely meant to show off US military capabilities to Daesh, as well as to Pyongyang.

"Trump has stressed that he wants the military to use whatever weapons are necessary to kill ISIS [Daesh] terrorists, [so] this may have been a way to highlight that fact. Still, some people advocating use of the weapon MAY (they have not said this) also have wanted to send a message to North Korea that its many underground artillery and missile batteries could be destroyed early in battle before they destroyed Seoul," Weitz told Sputnik.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that the North Korean "problem" "will be taken care of."

Trump said that he expected China to pressure Pyongyang to comply with international nuclear agreements, but the US president also pledged to find a solution to the North Korean issue if China does not do its part.

The MOAB has been in service in the US military since 2003, but Thursday marked the first time the bomb was used in a combat action. The cost of a single MOAB is $16 million.