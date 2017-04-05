Register
02:22 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A model poses with a 59.60-carat mixed cut diamond known as The Pink Star which sold for $71.2 million.

    Pink Diamond Sold for $71 Million Becomes Most Valuable Gem Ever Auctioned

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 85 0 0

    The 59.6-carat 'Pink Star' diamond was sold for an incredible $71.2 million at an auction in Hong Kong, making it the most valuable gemstone ever sold at any auction.

    The diamond was expected to be sold for $60 million by auction brokerage company Sotheby's. The diamond's actual value – its "hammer price," in auctioneering lingo – was $63 million, and the remaining $8.2 million was the buyer's premium to cover auction house expenses.

    The new owner of the nearly 12-gram diamond is Hong Kong jewelry company Chow Tai Fook, according to Sotheby's Asian Chairwoman Patti Wong. The conglomerate's representative successfully outbid two other contenders, to raucous applause from the audience in the auction house.

    ​Also called the Steinmetz Pink, after the billionaire whose organization was responsible for cutting it down from 132.5 carats, Pink Star was mined by the De Beers mining corporation in 1999. It was previously auctioned by Sotheby's in 2013 to New York diamond cutter Isaac Wolf for a record-breaking $83 million, but he was unable to pay the cost and defaulted.

    There is no fear of a default this time, said Wong. "All three bidders were vetted and have a long-standing relationship with the company. We're very, very confident that all three bidders had the financial capability, and of course the buyer definitely had the financial capability," she said.

    Sotheby's decided to put the diamond back up for sale due to the rising demand for expensive gemstones in Asian markets. "We're very happy," Wong said. "I know there was a lot of talk about the economy in China not being as positive as it was a few years ago."

    The Superman Diamond, being held by discoverer Kalel Langford.
    © Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism
    Teenage Boy Finds Monstrous 7.44-Carat Diamond in State Park (PHOTOS)

    "The Asian element in the jewelry market is extremely important and from what I've been hearing from members of the trade I've been talking to, in the last six months they have become more and more important," said David Bennett, chairman of Sotheby's jewelry division.

    "At a time of unprecedented demand for the finest in coloured diamonds, I am delighted to be bringing this magnificent stone back to the market."

    Chow Tai Fook is Asia's most prominent jeweler, operating more than 2,000 stores throughout China. They also wish to expand into US markets as well. To that end, they purchased Boston diamond seller Hearts on Fire for $150 million in 2014. They have also recently expanded into buying larger and more expensive gemstones to make into jewelry. In 2010, they purchased a 507 carat rough diamond for $35 million. In 2016 they bought a $17-million green diamond at an auction run by Sotheby competitor Christie's.

    Violet diamond
    © Photo: Rio Tinto
    Extremely Rare Violet Diamond Worth Millions Discovered in Australia

    Prior to Pink Star, the single most expensive pink diamond ever auctioned was the 24.8-carat Graff Pink, for $46 million in 2010. Graff Pink was also the most expensive diamond ever auctioned at the time, but its record was beaten by two blue diamonds: the $49.4-million Blue Moon bought by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau in 2015 and the $57.6-million "Oppenheimer Blue" by an anonymous buyer in 2016.

    Pink Star is worth it, says the Gemological Institute of America. They claim that it is the largest, internally flawless pink diamond they have ever graded.

    Related:

    Tap Water in Alberta Town Turns ‘Very, Very Pink’ (PHOTOS)
    Australia's Bubblegum-Pink Lake
    India May Leapfrog Europe, Japan in Diamond Sales
    Israeli Tech to Accelerate Indo-Russia Diamond Partnership
    Traders' New Best Friend: Diamond Futures Set to Sparkle on Moscow Exchange
    Tags:
    gems, jewelry, record, auction, diamond, Chow Tai Fook, Sotheby's, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok