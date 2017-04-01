Register
02:48 GMT +301 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Members of the media, wearing protective suits and masks, receive briefing from Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employees (in blue) in front of the No. 1 (L) and No.2 reactor buildings at TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 10, 2016.

    Many Evacuation Orders Lifted, but Fukushima Residents Still Face Challenges

    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai/File Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 4 0 0

    Evacuation orders in towns around the stricken Fukushima Daiichi reactor have been eased by the Japanese government, and several of the orders have been lifted entirely. Authorities say that radiation levels have fallen to levels no longer dangerous to humans.

    Approximately 32,000 people in two towns and one village have had the evacuation orders on their homes lifted.

    However, those evacuated from the Fukushima area following the catastrophic meltdown of the nuclear power plant in 2011 have been living elsewhere for over six years at this point. That, combined with fears of residual radiation and a lack of amenities, has made it unlikely for mass returns to occur. In areas where the evacuation order was previously lifted, less than 20 percent of the original population has returned.

    Nuclear probe robot
    © AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi
    Robot Yet to Find Melted Nuclear Fuel Inside Japan's Fukushima-1 Reactor

    Several areas where the contamination persists remain off-limits to the public. Of the 11 most affected municipalities, according to Asahi Shimbun, nine have been entirely decontaminated. The Japanese government intends to complete clean-up entirely in 2022.

    The Fukushima Daiichi reactor went into meltdown in March 2011 following a devastating earthquake and tsunami. Damage done to the reactor by the disasters was later deemed avoidable by the Japanese government, and the Tokyo Electric Power Company, Inc (TEPCO), the company that managed the plant, was found to have failed to meet basic safety requirements.

    Cut fish in the sea food department at the Dorogomilovsky market in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Fukushima Radiation on US West Coast Poses No Health Risk, Scientists Say

    Some 154,000 people were displaced by the reactor meltdown. The disaster has been estimated to have cost $187 billion in total, a sizable chunk of which has gone toward the disposal of irradiated materials in once-populated areas.

    The reactor itself remains a no-man&'s-land, with part of it still submerged underwater. When TEPCO sent remote controlled robots to collect data on the inside of the reactor earlier this month, most of the robots were so damaged by radiation that they were unable to complete their tasks.

    Wild boar is seen in a booby trap near a residential area in an evacuation zone near TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Tomioka town
    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai
    Radioactive Wild Boars Roam Fukushima, Attack Humans (PHOTOS)

    New robots have been commissioned from the International Research Institute for Nuclear Decommissioning, a $62 million contract meant to conclude in 2019.

    Japanese authorities are considering an alternate solution, potentially taking a lesson from the Soviet Union's handling of the Chernobyl disaster in the late 80's. The Soviets built a "sarcophagus" around their melted-down reactor, a tomb of concrete and steel intended to prevent any radiation from escaping. 

    Related:

    Robot Successfully Reports Killer Radiation Levels Inside Fukushima Reactor
    Fukushima to Host Some 2020 Olympics Events to Recover From Nuclear Disaster
    Robotic Inspection of Fukushima-1 Reactor Halted Over Technical Difficulties
    Fukushima NPP’s Decontamination Costs Reach $22.7Bln
    New Powerful 5.6 Earthquake Rocks Fukushima
    Tags:
    Nuclear, reactor, evacuation, radiation, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), Fukushima, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok