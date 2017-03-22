Register
19:50 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    China hopes that the new Silk Road will boost political ties from the Pacific to the Baltic Sea and cut barriers to trade and investment

    China’s Maritime Silk Road to Potentially Encompass Australia and New Zealand

    © Flickr/ Trey Ratcliff
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 24020

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is expected to discuss the “One Belt, One Road” initiative on his official visit to Australia this week. Sputnik spoke with Chinese expert Bian Yongzu in an interview about the upcoming visit and Australia’s and New Zealand’s reaction to the proposal.

    Giant Dragon
    © Flickr/ Martijn Nijenhuis
    China's New Silk Road to Facilitate Transit to a 'New Form of International Relations'
    Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang said on Tuesday that there are “many opportunities and space for cooperation” between China and Australia for the belt and road initiative, a subject he said Li would bring up on his Australia visit.

    “I believe these discussions will have positive results,” Zheng said, without elaborating.

    Sputnik spoke with an expert from the Center for the Study of Finance and Banking at the People's University of China Bian Yongzu who said that the trend of developing China's relations with Australia and New Zealand is invariably most favorable as there is a very strong complement to their economies.

    China is Australia’s biggest trading partner and the two have a wide-ranging free trade deal.

    However, according to the expert, since last year some complications have emerged in the Sino-Australian relations. In particular, Australia, being an ally of the United States, allowed it to deploy new military units on its territory.

    “On the issue of the South China Sea harsh statements were made in Canberra which further affected relations with Beijing. In addition, Australia, as a TPP member became disillusioned with this mechanism after Donald Trump became the president and withdrew the US from this project,” Yongzu said.

    The expert further said that in 2015 China and Australia signed an agreement on a free trade zone. The parties pledged to clear customs duties on the majority of goods in four years. Two years have passed and it has become clear that there are some provisions in this document that need improvement.

    “In the development of the free trade zone there are also some issues that need an urgent solution and that will be one of the main points in the negotiations,” the expert said.

    The first freight train crosses the new railway checkpoint between the Russian station Makhalino and Chinese station Hunchun, Jilin province
    © Sputnik/ Vitaly Ankov
    China's New Silk Road is the 'Backbone of the Global Economy in a Time of Crisis'
    The visit aims to strengthen the dynamics of mutual understanding in the political sphere between China and Australia, and China and New Zealand. It also aims to promote cooperation in the economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

    Furthermore, the expert pointed out that Oceania and the South Pacific have an extremely important place in the construction of the Silk Road and Australia and New Zealand are both maritime states.

    Meanwhile, Reuters reported on March 21 that according to information from two of its sources, contrary to the hopes of signing such a document, it is probably not going to happen right now. “In the future, of course, such an opportunity for further cooperation will be presented,” according to one of the anonymous sources, however right now it is possible that Australia will wait on the other major Western economies to react to the Chinese initiative.

    Russian expert from the Institute of Oriental Studies Elena Fomicheva told Sputnik that Trump’s rejection of the TPP has given rise to some discord in those countries that have acceded to this agreement.

    “Australia and New Zealand, along with Japan are among those countries that have not given up hope of a possible resuscitation of this project. This project has an anti-Chinese orientation. It would be natural for them to unite around the United States. However, China, using some turmoil and uncertainty in the US foreign policy, is trying to strengthen its position in the region,” Fomicheva said.

    She further said that China has normal relations with ASEAN states. Whereas, with Australia and New Zealand things are more complicated, so “China is trying to drag the two countries over to its side because the Silk Road project, in general, is anti-American.”

    “In addition, Trump's statements about rejecting global leadership and China's statements about his responsibility for global affairs alarms the US allies — Australia and New Zealand, who are apparently trying to determine for themselves the degree of rapprochement with China,” the expert concluded.

    Related:

    Italy Hopes to Participate in China's Silk Road Project
    China Invested Over $50Bln in New 'Silk Road' States in Three Years - NDRC
    Europe Eyes Own 'Silk Road' Logistics Route, but Needs Chinese Money
    Putin Expected to Take Part in Silk Road Summit in Beijing in May
    Tags:
    negotiations, trade deal, interview, New Silk Road, ASEAN, TPP, New Zealand, Australia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    World Water Day: Earth's Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    Trump Winery Cartoon
    Make America Great Again with Cheap Foreign Labor
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok