Japan Considers N Korea's Rocket Engine Test 'Unacceptable' - Foreign Minister

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japan sees recent rocket engine test in North Korea as an "unacceptable provocation" and is prepared to work together with the United States and South Korea to counter this threat, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

"The continuing provocations are absolutely unacceptable," Kishida said, as quoted by Kyodo news agency.

The foreign minister reportedly added that Tokyo would cooperate with Washington and Seoul as well as other interested countries to counter the threat from North Korea.

According to the outlet, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said that new provocations could be expected and Tokyo was "gathering information."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also reportedly stressed that Tokyo was very aware of North Korea's rocket-related activities and was analyzing new information.

On Sunday, North Korean media reported that a new high-thrust rocket engine was successfully tested on the ground.

Pyongyang has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in the last year, with the latest being the launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, conducted on March 6, prompting escalation of tensions on the peninsula.