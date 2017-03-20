Register
22:20 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A man watches a TV news program showing an image that North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper reports of a ground test of a new type of high-thrust rocket engine

    North Korea’s Recent Test of Rocket Engine is 'Pursuing Some Unclear Goal'

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1104 0 0

    On March 19, North Korea announced that it had successfully tested a new powerful rocket engine. The peculiarity of the current test unlike previous ones was that Pyongyang made ambiguous statements regarding the purpose of this test.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 11, 2016
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea Claims to Have Tested New High-Thrust Rocket Engine
    Kim Dongyeop, Professor of the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University told Sputnik that following the previous missile launches held in March there were detailed explanations about what types of missiles were being tested. However, after the tests held on March 19, the rhetoric was completely different and somewhat unclear.

    The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the test took place at the same northwestern facility where the country had been launching rockets to put satellites into orbit, which Western officials have said were efforts to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

    “In the description of the current test launches there are elements of space and military program. Judging only by the content of the message it seems that this was the final test of an engine for a geostationary satellite which was first tested in September 2016,” Dongyeop told Sputnik.

    DPRK news agency reported that the completion of the development of a new super-powerful engine made a huge technological contribution to the sphere of space development, providing an opportunity to launch a world-class satellite.

    The state news agency said that the North Korean leader Kim Jong hailed the successful test as a "new birth" for the nation's rocket industry.

    However, some see these new tests as referring to a statement made by Kim Jong during a New Year's address in which he mentioned a rocket engine designed to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles.

    Furthermore, North Korean media reports said that the results of the current test “have become a great event in the history of development of our defense sector, defense industry and production of strategic weapons. We will continue to develop unique weapons of the North Korean type on a global scale.”

    According to Dongyeop, “Such ambiguous statements regarding recent missile tests are aimed at pursuing some kind of a goal which is so far unclear.”

    Perhaps it was a response to the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's statement that the era of Obama's “strategic patience” is over and the US is ready for decisive military measures against the DPRK.

    A North Korean flag flutters in the propaganda village of Gijungdong as seen from a South Korean military check point of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas on November 12, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ JUNG YEON-JE
    Main Role in Settling North Korea Issue Lies With Russia, China – Senior MP
    Could it be that these unclear reports suggesting that the rocket engine can be used for intercontinental missiles is a message to the US? The professor thinks that’s quite possible.

    South Korean media have already described this as a process associated with the launch of ICBMs announced at the beginning of this year.

    Many also believe that Pyongyang's reports of success in the “North Korean strategic weapons development area” on the same day that China was visited by the US Secretary of State signify a strong desire of Pyongyang to demonstrate to the US and China its technical successes.

    However, the professor said that such tests are usually planned months in advance and cannot coincide with a particular political event such as the official visit of Tillerson to China.

    Related:

    North Korea Tests High Performance Rocket Engine, Ignoring US Threat
    War With North Korea? Marine Photo Scandal and Yahoo! Email Leaks
    North Korea: America's Next Drone War?
    Main Role in Settling North Korea Issue Lies With Russia, China – Senior MP
    Tags:
    rocket engine, tests, interview, defense, ICBMs, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      newdays
      Yes, this is about the US who says Kim is not close to hitting the Mainland ... but these are the same guys who said he didn't have rockets or missiles or nukes. NK churning waters near japan does not mean it is all they have.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok