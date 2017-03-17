THAAD of Discord: Russia, Japan to Discuss US Missile Defense in Asia-Pacific

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ministry said the so-called 2+2 format talks in Tokyo on Monday and Tuesday would focus on confidence-building measures in defense and security between the countries.

"We will continue to outline to our partners our assessments related to the deployment of the US global missile defense system elements in the Asia-Pacific Region," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that Moscow "will be ready for dialogue on the possibilities of stepping up joint efforts to combat international terrorism and drug trafficking."

On March 8, components for the THAAD system began to arrive in South Korea as Seoul wanted the system to be deployed rapidly in response to the threat from North Korea’s ballistic missile tests.

Seoul and Washington first agreed to deploy THAAD in July 2016 . The system is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage.

China and Russia have repeatedly showed their objection to the deployment of THAAD, arguing that their real aim was to deter the strategic weapon systems not only in the Korean peninsula’s North, but primarily in China's hinterlands and Russia's Far East regions.