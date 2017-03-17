Register
    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017

    THAAD of Discord: Russia, Japan to Discuss US Missile Defense in Asia-Pacific

    The Russian and Japanese defense and foreign ministers plan to discuss the United States' global missile defense system deployment in the Asia-Pacific region at talks next week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ministry said the so-called 2+2 format talks in Tokyo on Monday and Tuesday would focus on confidence-building measures in defense and security between the countries.

    "We will continue to outline to our partners our assessments related to the deployment of the US global missile defense system elements in the Asia-Pacific Region," the ministry said in a statement.

    It added that Moscow "will be ready for dialogue on the possibilities of stepping up joint efforts to combat international terrorism and drug trafficking."

    On March 8, components for the THAAD system began to arrive in South Korea as Seoul wanted the system to be deployed rapidly in response to the threat from North Korea’s ballistic missile tests.

    In this photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, a truck carrying parts of U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Force Korea
    Situation on Korean Peninsula Reaches 'Explosive Stage' - Pyongyang
    Seoul and Washington first agreed to deploy THAAD in July 2016. The system is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage.

    China and Russia have repeatedly showed their objection to the deployment of THAAD, arguing that their real aim was to deter the strategic weapon systems not only in the Korean peninsula’s North, but primarily in China's hinterlands and Russia's Far East regions.

