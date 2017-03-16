Register
22:46 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Honeybees in Danger

    Un-bee-lievable! Honey Mafia Stealing Hives in New Zealand

    © AP Photo/ Haraz N. Ghanbari
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 13810

    Soaring honey prices in New Zealand have led to a boom in the theft and trade of hives in a rapidly expanding black (and yellow) market.

    Demand for Kiwi honey in China and Hong Kong caused a 35% spike in exports in 2016. This has earned the honey industry a record 315 million New Zealand dollars ($220 million) in export revenue, but it also caused a massive price spike. 

    Some types, such as Manuka honey (which is believed to be have antibacterial properties,) have tripled in value since 2012. It now fetches over $50 per pound, while a hive is worth as much as $1,400.

    A bee
    © Flickr/ Danny Perez Photography
    After Mass Bee Die Off Canada Considers Ban on Pesticides

    "The high value of honey, particularly manuka honey, is likely to be contributing, and because of the scale we believe it's an organized operation in most parts of the country," National Community Policing Coordinator Senior Sergeant Alasdair MacMillan wrote in the police magazine Ten One.

    And when a commodity becomes too expensive, a black market is likely to form. "It's rife. Honey is overpriced, it's ludicrous. There's easy money being made if you buy and sell hives," said Bruce Robertson, managing director of Haines Apiaries in Kaitaia. 

    Robertson claims to have spent thousands of dollars boosting security because thieves were making off with one or two of his 3,000 hives every week.

    Spider
    © Photo: Stefan Pabst
    Nom Nom Nom: Spiders Eat More Meat Than Humans Every Year

    New Zealand police say that more than 400 thefts of bee colonies were reported in the second half of 2016. They believe that these thefts are the acts of organized criminal syndicates, behaving in a similar fashion to meth-producing motorcycle clubs. The volume and frequency of the thefts, during some of which as many as 500 hives disappear, have led the police to conclude there must be a network of thieves.

    "You're not going to get someone just driving past thinking, 'Oh, there's 500 hives, I'm going to steal them.' It's got to be organized, you've got to have the person power, you've got to have the transportation," said MacMillan.

    "It doesn't matter if it's beekeeping or meth, this is just the new gold rush," said Laurence Burkin, a Wellington apiarist and victim of hive theft.

    Bee
    © Photo: Pixabay
    New Study Shows Controversial Pesticide Linked to Massive Bee Die-Off

    Kiwi authorities are developing a database of apiaries around the archipelago and are improving investigative techniques to catch the bee thieves. "A national database is being developed to improve information gathering. Similar databases already exist now in specific areas and allow us to monitor hive movements more proactively," said MacMillan.

    New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries reports that it is the world's third largest honey exporter by value, behind China and Argentina. However, it is only the 16th biggest global supplier, due to their honey selling at premium prices. 

    The Kiwi honey industry has grown rapidly, producing a record crop of 219,000 tons in 2015-16. The numbers eased off in 2016-17 due to poor weather.

    Related:

    At Least 4 Children Killed, 6 People Hospitalized by Pesticide in US Texas
    The Bee's Knees: Futurists Open Five-Star Hotel for Their Favorite Insects
    Tiny Giant: Busy Bee Pulls Nail From Brick Wall
    Factory Farms in US Decimating Wild Bee Populations - Study
    Caviar, Smoked Eel, Honey Cake: Why Russian Cuisine is a Big Hit in Vietnam
    Tags:
    Black Market, Bees, honey, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Safe Harbor
    Crimea's Safe Harbor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok