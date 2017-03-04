Released N Korean Suspected of Kim Jong Nam’s Murder Claims Innocence

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ri, released and deported, told journalists in Beijing that Malaysian police tried to make him admit that he had been involved in Kim's death, Kyodo news agency reported.

Ri reportedly said that he was not even at the airport where Kim died on that day and called the police investigation an attempt to damage North Korea's reputation.

On February 13, a North Korean national, traveling under the name of Kim Chol, was allegedly killed by two women using a poisonous substance at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. According to media reports, it was Kim Jong Nam.

Malaysian police found that Kim was killed by VX nerve agent, listed as a chemical weapon by the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations. Following the alleged murder, Malaysian police detained three suspects, including Ri Jong Chol. However, no proof of Pyongyang’s connection to the murder of Kim has been found yet.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!