Malaysian Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Airline Worker Over Kim Jong Nam Death

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Malaysian police issued a warrant of arrest of Kim Uk Il, an employee of North Korean airline Air Koryo, allegedly involved in the murder of the half-brother of the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Nam, media reported Friday, citing police sources.

Police Inspector-General Khalid Abu Bakar, as cited by the Bernama news agency, pointed out that Malaysia’s police hoped for cooperation of the North Korean embassy's second secretary Hyon Kwang Song during the investigation.

Earlier in the day, the police released North Korean national Ri Jong Chol, arrested in relation with Kim's killing.

On Wednesday, a Malaysian court charged two women, Duon Thi Huong, a 29-year-old Vietnamese national, and Siti Aisyah, a 25-year-old Indonesian national, with murder.

On February 13, Kim was killed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport as he was about to board a flight to Macau. According to Malaysian police, Kim was killed by a VX nerve agent, listed as a chemical weapon by the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.