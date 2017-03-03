Register
    Malaysia's Royal Police Chief Khalid Abu Bakar (C) speaks next to a screen showing North Korean Kim Uk Il during a news conference regarding the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of the North Korean leader, at the Malaysian police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 22, 2017

    Malaysian Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Airline Worker Over Kim Jong Nam Death

    © REUTERS/ Athit Perawongmetha
    Asia & Pacific
    0 1610

    The Malaysian police is going to arrest an employee of North Korean airline Air Koryo, allegedly involved in the murder of the half-brother of the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Nam, according to media reports.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Malaysian police issued a warrant of arrest of Kim Uk Il, an employee of North Korean airline Air Koryo, allegedly involved in the murder of the half-brother of the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Nam, media reported Friday, citing police sources.

    Police Inspector-General Khalid Abu Bakar, as cited by the Bernama news agency, pointed out that Malaysia’s police hoped for cooperation of the North Korean embassy's second secretary Hyon Kwang Song during the investigation.

    In this June 4, 2010 file photo, Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, waves after his first-ever interview with South Korean media in Macau, China
    © AP Photo/ JoongAng Sunday via JoongAng Ilbo, Shin In-seop
    Malaysian Police Release North Korean Suspect in Kim Jong Nam’s Killing
    Earlier in the day, the police released North Korean national Ri Jong Chol, arrested in relation with Kim's killing.

    On Wednesday, a Malaysian court charged two women, Duon Thi Huong, a 29-year-old Vietnamese national, and Siti Aisyah, a 25-year-old Indonesian national, with murder.

    On February 13, Kim was killed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport as he was about to board a flight to Macau. According to Malaysian police, Kim was killed by a VX nerve agent, listed as a chemical weapon by the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.

