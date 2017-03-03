Malaysian Police Release North Korean Suspect in Kim Jong Nam’s Killing

On February 13, a man traveling under the name of Kim Chol and believed to be Kim Jong Nam, was killed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport as he was about to board a flight to Macau.
According to Malaysian police, Kim was killed by "VX nerve agent," listed as a chemical weapon by the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.
Following the murder, Malaysian police detained a number of people, including North Korean national Ri, while several other suspects managed to flee the country. Ri Jong Chol was arrested on February 17.
On Wednesday, a Malaysian court charged two women, Duon Thi Huong, a 29-year-old Vietnamese national, and Siti Aisyah, a 25-year-old Indonesian national, with the murder.
Inspector-General of Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar confirmed on Thursday citing experts that two women swiped Kim Chol’s face with their hands laced with VX nerve agent, after which he died.
All comments
Show new comments (0)