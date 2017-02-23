Register
10:51 GMT +323 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A ground crew member walks towards the tail of a US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker protruding from a hanger at Kadena Air Base on Japan's southwestern island of Okinawa (File)

    Noisy Neighbors: Tokyo to Pay $265Mln to Okinawa Residents for US Air Base Buzz

    © AP Photo/ Greg Baker
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 15030

    The Japanese government will pay a compensation of 30.2 billion yen (almost $265 million) to the residents of Okinawa as a result of a lawsuit over excessive noise of airplanes from the US Kadena Air Base located in the prefecture.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) — More than 22,000 residents of the Okinawa prefecture, whose homes are situated near the US Air Force base, were collectively awarded compensation by the Okinawa branch of the Naha District Court over heavy noise from the US aircraft that, according to the plaintiffs, interfered with the daily life and caused harm to their mental health, Japan's NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday.

    US Air Force's new stealth fighters F-22A Raptor (L) are lined up at the Kadena US Air Base, in Kadena town (File)
    © AFP 2016/
    Japan Court Rejects Lawsuit Demanding Flight Restrictions at US Kadena Airbase
    According to the broadcaster, the court at the same time rejected the plaintiffs' demand to ban flights of the US Air Force’s Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft in the area, which were causing concern of the residents due to their history of crashes and incidents.

    US military presence in the Okinawa Prefecture, which is located on a tiny island in the south of the Japanese archipelago and hosts the vast majority of the country's total US military presence, has been a source of repeated controversies in the Asian country.

    The Kadena base is causing security concerns, especially after a US jet crashed in the waters east of Okinawa in September, 2016.

    Related:

    US Military Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Japanese Okinawa
    Japanese Minister Inspects US Guam Bases Ahead of Troops Relocation From Okinawa
    Okinawa Governor Rescinds Decision Blocking US Air Base Relocation Within Island
    Thousands Protest US Military Presence in Okinawa After Land Handover
    Tags:
    V-22 Osprey aircraft, Kadena Air Base, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok