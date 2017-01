© AP Photo/ Eric Talmadge US Marine Corp Armored Vehicles Too Heavy For Osprey Rotorcraft

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Kyodo news agency, the aerial refueling drills, suspended after the December 13 crash-landing of a Futenma-based Osprey aircraft off the Okinawa coast, resumed, despite protests of the local residents.

Many of Okinawa residents are worried about the use of the tilt-rotor aircraft by the US military. Since 2007, the Osprey has had four crashes and a number of accidents.

Heavy US military presence in Okinawa has been sparking outbursts of anger among local residents due to associated crime, pollution and aircraft crashes.

