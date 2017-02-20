S Korea Says North Behind Kim Jong-nam Killing, Warns Regime is Growing Bolder

Acting President and Prime Minister of South Korea Hwang Kyo-ahn told a meeting of the National Security Council's Standing Committee that the apparent assassination of Kim Jong-nam, half-brother to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was an "act of terrorism" by Pyongyang.

"If we put together the announcement by Malaysian authorities and various pieces of information and circumstances, it appears that the North Korean regime is behind this incident," Hwang said.

Hwang also told the country's officials to seek international cooperation to bring the rogue regime to justice.

Kim Jong-nam was murdered in the Kuala Lumpur airport February 13 in an incident that is still under investigation. It is suspected that he was poisoned.

Malaysian police are searching for four North Korean suspects who have fled the country, and have detained several more of a variety of nationalities.

The event "clearly demonstrates the reckless and brutal nature of the North Korean regime that uses whatever means possible to stay in power," Hwang said, commenting that the regime was only growing bolder, Reuters reports.

As scrutiny shifts toward North Korea, South Korea should be prepared for provocations designed to distract the world from the assassination, Hwang cautioned.

The meeting was attended by key ministers and top intelligence, security and diplomatic officials, according to Yonhap.