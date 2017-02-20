Register
05:30 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    South Korean Prime Minister and the acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn releases a statement to the nation at the Goverment Complex in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016.

    S Korea Says North Behind Kim Jong-nam Killing, Warns Regime is Growing Bolder

    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1100 0 0

    South Korea said today that it is "certain" that North Korea is behind the murder of its leader's half-brother a week ago, and that the incident only proves the North Korean leader is growing "bolder."

    Acting President and Prime Minister of South Korea Hwang Kyo-ahn told a meeting of the National Security Council's Standing Committee that the apparent assassination of Kim Jong-nam, half-brother to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was an "act of terrorism" by Pyongyang. 

    A pin of late North Korea leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and North Korea's flag are displayed on a North Korean reporter's jacket at the Main Media Center for the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea
    © AFP 2016/ Lee Jin-man
    US Lawmakers Want North Korea Back on Terrorism Sponsor List

    "If we put together the announcement by Malaysian authorities and various pieces of information and circumstances, it appears that the North Korean regime is behind this incident," Hwang said.

    Hwang also told the country's officials to seek international cooperation to bring the rogue regime to justice.

    Kim Jong-nam was murdered in the Kuala Lumpur airport February 13 in an incident that is still under investigation. It is suspected that he was poisoned.

    Malaysian police are searching for four North Korean suspects who have fled the country, and have detained several more of a variety of nationalities.

    The event "clearly demonstrates the reckless and brutal nature of the North Korean regime that uses whatever means possible to stay in power," Hwang said, commenting that the regime was only growing bolder, Reuters reports.

    As scrutiny shifts toward North Korea, South Korea should be prepared for provocations designed to distract the world from the assassination, Hwang cautioned.

    The meeting was attended by key ministers and top intelligence, security and diplomatic officials, according to Yonhap. 

    Related:

    China Suspends Import of Coal From North Korea Until End of the Year
    Chinese FM Calls to Stop 'Sanctions-Nuclear Tests Circle' in North Korea Dispute
    Kim Jong-un Accelerating Rate of North Korea’s Missile, Nuclear Weapons Programs
    Tags:
    assassination, Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-nam, Hwang Kyo-ahn, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      NK supposedly hacked Sony too. The price of habitual mendacity is living with a gun to your head, totally fair IMO.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok