03:58 GMT +320 February 2017
    TV screens show pictures of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Yongsan Electronic store in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

    Malaysia Seeks Four More Suspects in Connection With Kim Jong Nam’s Death

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    17811

    Malaysia, which is working with Interpol on the strange case of the assassination of the half-brother of the leader of North Korea, has identified four more suspects believed to be connected with the incident. According to Malaysian police, all of them had North Korean identification, but they have already fled the country.

    Kim Jong Nam arrives at Beijing airport in Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 11, 2007. Picture taken February 11, 2007
    © REUTERS/ Kyodo
    Police Detain Fourth Suspect in Murder Case of N. Korean Leader’s Half-Brother
    The suspects identified by Malaysian police are thought to have played some part in the recent death of Kim Jong-Nam, half-brother of Kim Jong-Un, the leader of North Korea. Already, the tale of the yet-unsolved death is unfurling like the plot of a Hollywood spy movie.

    The police announced earlier that they had already arrested four people, all of them with different identifying documents: one (not unexpectedly) from North Korea, one from Vietnam, one from Indonesia and one from Malaysia.

    According to a report by the Mirror, illustrated with screenshots from Kuala Lumpur airport's CCTV, one of the arrested suspects is believed to be a Vietnamese woman named Doan Thi Huong, who left home when she was 18 and only occasionally returns for visits, without telling anyone when she will be back. The report says she might be the killer.

    However, there are four more people on the run that Malaysian police would very much like to speak with. All of them are North Koreans, and all of them have already left Malaysia.

    The Malaysian police claim that the four suspects, aged 33, 34, 55 and 57, entered the country on different days, but left the country exactly on the day of Kim Jong-Nam's death.

    Malaysian police also claim to know where the fugitives are, but have not shared this information.

    "I am not going to disclose where they are," Deputy National Police Chief of Malaysia Noor Rashid Ibrahim  said at a press conference.

    Rashid did say, however, that the four men were traveling using regular, not diplomatic, passports.

    He also said that the investigation will wait for the results of an autopsy for further progress.

    The autopsy of Kim Jong Nam has already raised tensions between Malaysia and North Korea, as Pyongyang demanded custody of Kim's body and strongly objected to the autopsy. Malaysian investigators, however, went ahead with the procedure anyway, insisting that it was necessary.

    Kang Chol, North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia, protested the decision, pointing out that the autopsy was conducted without North Korean representatives' attendance. He said investigators might be "trying to conceal something."

    Kim Jong-Nam was awaiting a flight home to Chinese Macau in Kuala Lumpur Airport in Malaysia, when he was approached by two unidentified women who either choked him with a cloth or sprayed him with some toxin from behind. Kim Jong-Nam was alive following the interaction for long enough to call for the airport security staff, who took him to the airport medical clinic. However, he died on his way to hospital.

