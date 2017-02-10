Register
19:19 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Waste

    Floating Garbage Island Gets Closer to Thailand's Major Tourism Spots (PHOTO)

    © AFP 2016/ YASUYOSHI CHIBA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    122610

    Instead of swimming in clear turquoise water and walking on soft velvet sand, Thai tourists may soon be surrounded by piles of rubbish. A “garbage island” about 10 kilometers in length is located just four miles away from Koh Talu Island and the resort areas of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, which are popular with divers.

    A man wearing a respiratory protection mask walks toward an office building during the smog after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing's central business district, China, December 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Jason Lee
    Beijing Authorities to Spend $2.64Bln on Tackling Air Pollution in 2017
    The "garbage island" was first discovered a week ago by the captain of a fishing trawler. He captured it on his smartphone off the coast of Chumphon Province, further south of its current location, and published its photos on social networks.

    National media spread news about the floating junk piles approaching to the Koh Talu Island and resorts of Hua Hin and Cha-Am on Friday, after the naval forces conducted aerial reconnaissance of the object.

    According to fishermen and the military, plastic bags and other household plastic products make up the main mass of the floating debris, as reported by the Bangkok Post newspaper.

    A woman wearing a mask for protection against air pollution walks on a pedestrian overhead bridge in Beijing as the capital of China is shrouded by heavy smog on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    China to Carry Out Nationwide Environmental Inspections Amid Severe Pollution
    The Royal Thai Navy together with the marine police and the administration of the coastal provinces are preparing an operation to scoop the debris out of the water and properly dispose of it. The origin of the "garbage island" is not clear yet and is under investigation.

    The problem of garbage disposal is acute in Thailand, especially in the resort areas of the country. According to experts, the garbage accumulated in one of ​​the coastal areas in southern Thailand and probably was washed into the sea during violent and devastating floods in early January 2017, the newspaper wrote.

    Related:

    Death Toll From Southern Thailand Flooding Rises to 85 People
    Snakes in the Toilet No Big Deal in Thailand
    Tags:
    junk, waste, garbage, tourist resorts, pollution, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      Let's have more people in this world and see what happens. They say 10 Billion by 2050 do you think it would get better?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok