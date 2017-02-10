Floating Garbage Island Gets Closer to Thailand's Major Tourism Spots (PHOTO)

National media spread news about the floating junk piles approaching to the Koh Talu Island and resorts of Hua Hin and Cha-Am on Friday, after the naval forces conducted aerial reconnaissance of the object.
Floating garbage 'island' in Gulf of #Thailand close to Prachuap Khiri Khan #pollution https://t.co/InKmn2oqQa pic.twitter.com/r36HFklRRc— I Sea (@RiffRaffBriz) 10 февраля 2017 г.
According to fishermen and the military, plastic bags and other household plastic products make up the main mass of the floating debris, as reported by the Bangkok Post newspaper.
The problem of garbage disposal is acute in Thailand, especially in the resort areas of the country. According to experts, the garbage accumulated in one of the coastal areas in southern Thailand and probably was washed into the sea during violent and devastating floods in early January 2017, the newspaper wrote.
