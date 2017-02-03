Register
22:11 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a new year's press conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 4, 2016

    Japan Has Chance to 'Resolve Differences' With US as PM Abe's Visit Approaches

    © AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 44 0 0

    Japan is working on a new job and investment proposition to the United States ahead of a bilateral meeting between the leaders of two countries. The draft document is entitled “US-Japan Growth and Employment Initiative.” Radio Sputnik discussed this with Professor Narendra Bhandari.

    “Mister Trump was elected by the American populace in our system, so he is the president, hence, he will guide all our policies and in some cases he has some tremendous ideas when he says ‘buy American, hire American,’” Narendra Bhandari, professor of Management at Pace University’s Lubin School of Business in New York told Sputnik.

    He further said that the major areas of interest between Japan and US are quite large. Both countries value economic growth, freedom, human rights and democratic institutions.

    “Japan and the US, while they have their differences, these differences can be easily resolved and worked with. Japan currently has close to a trillion dollars of balance of payment surplus. America imports more than 60 billion dollars extra than what it exports to Japan. So Japan has export surplus and has bonds and dollars in Japanese banks and the rate of interest is 1-3%,” the professor said.

    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) shake hands at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan
    © REUTERS/ Eugene Hoshiko/Pool
    Japan Confirms Commitment to Strong Alliance With US Under Trump Administration
    He further spoke about the value of dollar and how it has declined over a period of ten years. Talking about how the declining dollar rate affects countries like Japan, the professor said, “What Japan could have bought with a billion dollars ten years ago it would buy much less today because the value of dollar has declined.”

    According to the professor there is a model and necessary steps that Japan should follow to make sure that the value of dollar does not rise against the yen. One way out is to keep purchasing American products.

    Talking about the US manufacturing sector and comparing it with the Japanese sector, the professor said that no doubt Japan has come a long way and it produces good technology such as cars, but the US is much more advanced in some areas of expertise and Japan needs that.

    According to him it is a mutually beneficial relation that needs to be further developed.

    The draft document titled “US-Japan Growth and Employment Initiative” focuses on potentially five areas of cooperation between the countries, including infrastructure. It also aims to show President Trump that Tokyo is ready to boost cooperation with Washington.

    In particular, the document left blanks for the numbers of jobs to be created and the scope of potential Japanese investment in the US.

    The new initiative comes as Tokyo is still trying to assess what Trump wants from future relations with Japan. During his presidential campaign, the US President criticized Japan as one of the major contributors to America’s trade deficit.

    Related:

    Japan’s Prime Minister to Offer Trump Plan to Create 700,000 Jobs
    Japan Expects to Exchange Views, Discuss Cooperation With US SoD - Minister
    Abe Says Japan Needs Law Against Terrorist Plotters Ahead of 2020 Olympics
    Japan, Russia Should Continue 2+2 Format Talks on Security – Abe
    Japan Rules Out Manipulation of Currency Exchange Rate
    Tags:
    official visit, technology, de-dollarization, bilateral cooperation, interview, Shinzo Abe, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok