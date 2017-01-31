Australian Dual Citizens Exempted From Trump’s Order on Immigration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The prime minister added that this confirmation from Washington is an "important assurance" signifying how effective the ongoing cooperation between both governments is for protecting Australia’s national interests, as well as its people.

"We have received confirmation from the White House this morning that Australian passport holders will be able to travel to and from the United States in the normal way. They won't be affected by the recent executive order… regardless of whether they are dual-citizens of another country, or where they were born," Turnbull told reporters, as quoted by local media.

© AFP 2016/ JEFF KOWALSKY Trump Likely to Prevent Australia-US Refugee Resettlement Deal - GOP Congressman

Turnbull’s comments came just one day after he refused to comment on Trump’s travel ban, and just two days after his first phone call with Trump as the US president.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order, which blocks all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspends the entry for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days.

Since Trump's order was announced, the leaders of many countries including Germany, Turkey, Pakistan, Canada, France, and Italy, have voiced their criticism and opposition to the travel ban.