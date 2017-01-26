China Bans Dual-Use Exports to North Korea - Commerce Ministry

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The measures are being introduced under the UN Security Council Resolution 2321, adopted following North Korea's massive nuclear test in September, the ministry said in a statement.

Banned exports include dual-use materials and technologies that could be used in weapons manufacture, including in the production of nuclear weapons, warheads, biological and chemical weapons. The ban also covers some software programs which could be used in missiles and drones, as well as metals used in producing multilayer plates, high speed cameras, various telecommunication devices, laser systems, sensors, avionics and air navigation equipment.

On September 5, 2016, Pyongyang launched three ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan. Several days later, it conducted a successful test of a nuclear warhead, which is believed to be the fifth and largest blast since Pyongyang began pursuing nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The UN Security Council responded with some of its toughest sanctions yet against the country, prohibiting UN members from buying North Korean coal, iron and iron ore, as well as nickel, copper, silver, zinc and monuments, as well as prohibiting the supply of items included in a dual-use list, also obliging members to suspend various forms of cooperation and to restrict the movement of North Korean officials on their territory.

