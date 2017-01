MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number of the deaths, previously stated to be 12 or 13, went up to 23, Press Trust of India news agency reported, citing a railway official.

About 100 could be injured, the newspaper reported, citing Muralidhar Swain, an official from the administration of Rayagada municipality.

The train reportedly went off the rails late on Saturday night and the help is being provided to those who were in the incident.

Other media reported that the death toll had reached 13 people.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!