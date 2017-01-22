At Least 13 Killed, Some 100 Injured as Train Derails in India

According to the representative, the incident took place at 11 PM local time on the border between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha states. The Times of India reported that the the 18448 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express train was heading to Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar, when seven coaches and the train's engine derailed.

"Seven coaches and the engine of the 18448 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near Kuneru station. Besides the engine, the luggage van, two general coaches, two sleeper coaches, one AC three tier coach and an AC two tier coach derailed," Chief PRO of East Cost Railway J P Mishra told The Times of India.

Hirakhand express derailment: 12 people dead pic.twitter.com/lYc2UM8Fry — ANI (@ANI_news) 21 января 2017 г.

Thirteen people were killed and 100 more were injured. ​​The death toll is feared to go up.

"The injured have been shifted to two nearby hospitals," Mishra told AFP.

The emergencies services are working at the crash site. Local authorities and the railway company's personnel were sent to help evacuate passengers of the train.

The reason of the incident is yet to be revealed.