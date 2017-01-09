Register
19:55 GMT +309 January 2017
Live
    Search
    .S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters between meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida

    Trump Not to 'Deviate too Much From Current Policy on China'

    JONATHAN ERNST
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    115122

    A Chinese state-run tabloid has warned US president-elect Donald Trump that Beijing will take revenge if he reneges on the one-China policy. The latter refers to the principle insisting that both Taiwan and mainland China constitute inalienable parts of a single state China.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Professor Zhang Baohui, Chinese analyst from Lingnan University in Hong Kong.

    “If that scenario does happen, I think China may choose to retaliate in several policy areas such as the North Korean nuclear issue. China is one of the few countries, maybe the only country on Earth that could genuinely affect North Korea’s nuclear behavior,” Baohui said.

    He further said that if the US President-elect Donald Trump gives China trouble, China may actually give North Korea a freer hand to challenge Trump.

    “Mr. Kim of North Korea said that Korea may try to experiment with an inter-continental ballistic missile and that is a big problem for Trump,” the professor said.

    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Denmark's TV 2, in this handout picture provided by SANA on October 6, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ SANA/Handout
    Improved US-Russian Relations Under Trump to Help Resolve Syrian Crisis - Assad
    The other area that China can put pressure on the US is the South China Sea in which China may actually step up its military presence there leading to another problem for Trump.

    Talking about the probability of Trump reneging on the one-China policy, Baohui told Sputnik that according to him the probability is not very high because the US-President elect said that his phone call with Taiwanese president was just a “matter of curtesy without signaling anything.”

    The professor said that in his opinion Trump may face serious resistance if he deviates too much from the current policy on China.

    “I think the real probability of Trump making a 100 degree turn on the US-China policy is very low.”

    Baohui further spoke about Taiwan and its strategy saying that in this whole situation Taiwan is the “trouble-maker.” Beijing has retaliated to Taiwan’s policies but Beijing will not try to sway countries away from Taiwan as it has only 21 countries with which it has diplomatic relations.

    “China can put a ban on Chinese travelling to Taiwan and that would affect the country a lot because Taiwan greatly depends on tourism from China, so that could do some damage to China.”

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech before traveling to visit Central American allies including a U.S. transit, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the Taoyuan International Airport in Taouyuan, Taiwan. Tsai pledged to bolster Taiwan's presence on the international stage on her visit four Central American allies on a trip that includes U.S. transits and looks set to raise China's ire.
    © AP Photo/ Central News Agency
    China Condemns Meeting Between Taiwan's President, US Officials - Foreign Ministry
    Speaking about China and US bilateral relations, the professor said that the trouble may come from their trade relationship. He said that Trump may try to renegotiate the free trade agreement with the Chinese and that would inevitably cause friction between the US and China.

    Talking about another issue that could affect bilateral relations of the two countries, Baohui said, “It could be North Korea because Trump just recently said that China is not doing enough to pressure North Korea to stop the nuclear program. So that could result in some tension between China and the US because China doesn’t want to impose additional sanctions on North Korea.”

    On Sunday, the Taiwanese president met senior Republican lawmakers in Houston. President Tsai Ing-wen made a stopover en route to Central America. This took place in spite of Beijing’s request not to allow her to enter the US.

    Tsai's office has stayed low key about her US meetings, saying only that she talked with “friends” during her private and unofficial stopover.

    However, in a separate statement US senator from Texas Ted Cruz said he and Tsai discussed upgrading bilateral relations and promoting economic cooperation between their countries. China is deeply suspicious of Tsai, who it thinks wants to push for the formal independence of Taiwan.

    The self-governing island is regarded by Beijing as a renegade province, ineligible for state-to-state relations.

    Related:

    Trump Slams Meryl Streep Over Criticism at Golden Globe Awards Ceremony
    This is Why a US-Chinese 'Trade War' Under Trump Unlikely to Happen
    What is Known So Far About Trump's Pick for US National Intelligence Director
    Why Confirmation of Trump's Pick for State Secretary Tillerson May Not Happen
    Only 'Fools Would Think' Having Good Ties With Russia Bad Thing for US – Trump
    Trump Says US Intel Has 'Absolutely No Evidence' Hacking Affected Election
    Tags:
    cooperation, bilateral relations, interview, policy, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      American Socialist
      i think China should give up it's policy towards Taiwan.
      it's not practical, productive, and causes China to lose face.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok