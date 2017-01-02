Turkish Police Detain 8 on Suspicion of Links to New Year Nightclub Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — No further details have been released so far on the suspects, according to the Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper.

© REUTERS/ Osman Orsal Turkish Police Believe Citizen of Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan is Behind Istanbul Nightclub Attack - Reports

Between December 26 and January 2, police detained 147 people suspected of links to Daesh terrorist group, with 25 of them put under formal arrest, according to other Turkish media outlets, which cited the country's Interior Ministry.

At least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, and 65 injured as a result of the attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The manhunt is underway.

Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that Turkish police had questioned several detained militants of Daesh, and had come to a conclusion that the attacker could be either an Uzbek or a Kyrgyz national.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack.