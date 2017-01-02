Register
    Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul.

    Turkish Police Detain 8 on Suspicion of Links to New Year Nightclub Attack

    © AFP 2016/ YASIN AKGUL
    Asia & Pacific
    Topic:
    Istanbul Reina Nightclub Attack During New Year’s Celebrations (25)
    18711

    Turkish police detained eight people who may be linked to the deadly attack in Istanbul nightclub, which happened during New Year's Eve celebrations.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — No further details have been released so far on the suspects, according to the Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper.

    Police secure the area near an Istanbul nightclub, following a gun attack, in Turkey, January 1, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
    Turkish Police Believe Citizen of Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan is Behind Istanbul Nightclub Attack - Reports
    Between December 26 and January 2, police detained 147 people suspected of links to Daesh terrorist group, with 25 of them put under formal arrest, according to other Turkish media outlets, which cited the country's Interior Ministry.

    At least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, and 65 injured as a result of the attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The manhunt is underway.

    Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that Turkish police had questioned several detained militants of Daesh, and had come to a conclusion that the attacker could be either an Uzbek or a Kyrgyz national.

    Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Topic:
    Istanbul Reina Nightclub Attack During New Year’s Celebrations (25)

    police, Reina nightclub attack, Turkey, Istanbul
      Sam Handwich
      Maybe they were linked to this atrocity, maybe they had nothing to do with it and are just used as scapegoats like the thousands of others that sit in TR prisons for being suspected "Gulenits". Turkey is a shithole and deserves every bit that's coming for them.
