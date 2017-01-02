Turkish Police Detain 8 on Suspicion of Links to New Year Nightclub Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — No further details have been released so far on the suspects, according to the Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper.
At least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, and 65 injured as a result of the attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. The manhunt is underway.
Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that Turkish police had questioned several detained militants of Daesh, and had come to a conclusion that the attacker could be either an Uzbek or a Kyrgyz national.
Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Maybe they were linked to this atrocity, maybe they had nothing to do with it and are just used as scapegoats like the thousands of others that sit in TR prisons for being suspected "Gulenits". Turkey is a shithole and deserves every bit that's coming for them.
Sam Handwich