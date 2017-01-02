Daesh Claims Responsibility for New Year's Eve Nightclub Attack in Turkey

On Sunday, 39 people were killed, including 16 foreigners, and 69 injured in the gun attack in an Istanbul nightclub Reina.
The nightclub is located on Istanbul's European side. Witnesses said that the attacker, who was reportedly speaking Arabic, opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle.
The manhunt is currently underway.
It was reported earlier that the Turkish police has arrested and interrogated 63 Daesh militants in different Turkish cities on December 28-31. They obtained information about a possible involvement of a citizen of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in the attack.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Daesh again shows its stupidity in taking responsibility for these attacks on Turkey. It only serves to drive Turkey even further into the arms of Russia. Good news for all the anti-Daesh people in the Middle East and worldwide. Let's all hope that they are able to get rid of Daesh very soon.
Antares Prime