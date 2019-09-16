Register
16 September 2019
    Susan Downey, left, and Robert Downey Jr. arrive at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019

    Robert Downey Jr Set To Return To MCU as Iron Man Next Year - Reports

    © AP Photo / Invision / Chris Pizzello
    As one of the stars of the Marvel cinematic universe, Robert Downey Jr's return has been long anticipated by fans. How Downey will return, however, is not yet known, as Marvel routinely includes deceased characters in films through the use of flashbacks or deleted scenes.

    Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man in the MCU, is reportedly set to make a comeback the franchise in a cameo in the upcoming Black Widow movie, it was revealed on Sunday.

    While some were excited, other Marvel fans treated the news with cynicism, accusing Marvel of continuing to milk the character after his finale in Avengers: Endgame.

    ​How the Tony Stark character will return is not clear however, as Deadline is reporting that Downey will reprise his role as the philanthropist billionaire and Marvel staff tweeting that it will be through a deleted scene from Captain America: Civil War.

    The footage of the Black Widow trailer screened during Marvel's Hall H panel at Comic Con, did feature brief scenes of Stark in Civil War, as reported by Screenrant.

    At the moment, reports are speculative only, as Marvel Studies has yet to reveal any official information.

    Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson, returning as the Russian-turned-SHIELD agent, and is the first film of Marvel's Stage 4. The film will be set after the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War but is also expected to develop the character's backstory. 

    The other releases included in Stage 4 are The Eternals (staring Game of Throne's Kit Harington), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder in 2021.

