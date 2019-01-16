Register
13:54 GMT +316 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In an Oct. 7, 2015, photo, a bucket of crickets are seen in the Detroit Zoo's cricket breeding area in Royal Oak, Mich.

    Hopes of Insect Food Boom Crushed as 'Europe's Largest' Factory Closed Down

    © AP Photo / Carlos Osorio
    Life
    Get short URL
    102

    Following the closure of an insect factory in Finland, billed as "Europe's largest", its owners had to concede defeat to conventional meat producers, despite last year's optimistic prognoses of a bug boom due to legal changes in the food industry that seemingly paved the way for insect food.

    After having just opened in late November 2018, the huge insect factory at Strömfors in Loviisa has been discontinued due to poor profitability, national Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.

    Housed at the former Schneider Electrics premises, the factory was opened following a change in legislation that allowed the production of food from insects in Finland. The factory was labelled "Europe's largest", had an annual capacity of hundreds of tons of frozen crickets and was planned to cater to the needs of the nascent insect food industry.

    From the get-go, the factory in Strömfors was set to compete with the largest insect producers in the world, found in Spain and Canada. However, the expectations were crushed by a harsh reality. Entrepreneur Vesa-Matti Marjamäki admitted that major investments are still needed and that a second look into their profitability at the current level is necessary. Marjamäki also admitted "fierce competition from meat producers".

    "Our competitiveness would have been based on efficiency and the fact that we cultivate crickets better than everyone else. We had been able to reach it, but at the same time the product is not competitive compared to minced meat", Vesa-Matti Marjamäki told Yle. "Meat production gets so much support that it's not easy to compete with it via pricing".

    READ MORE: Crikey! Finland Bakes Bug Bread With Seventy Crickets a Loaf

    Sales volumes have been "quite modest" even for those who have succeeded in launching products, he contended, admitting that the predicted and much-anticipated boom has not even started yet. The Strömfors insect factory never had more than five employees.

    Marjamäki remains a believer in crickets potentially becoming a major player in the food industry. Nevertheless, the development has been more sluggish than predicted, he conceded.

    "The market has developed more slowly than the general discussion anticipated", Marjamäki stressed, announcing a return to his job as farmer.

    Sami Vekkeli, the CEO of Nordic Insect Economy Oy, praised Marjamäki for his "brave attempt", but said that "cricket food" hasn't been quite as popular as anticipated". Still, he contended, it might become a success at a later point.

    READ MORE: Two Birds With One Stone: Swedish Researchers Turning Feathers Into Food

    In 2018, there were about 20 cricket growers in Finland alone.

    Before becoming a trendy fad in the Western world, entomophagy or the consumption of insects, has occurred in Africa and Asia since prehistoric times.

    So far, the main selling point of insect food, as opposed to traditional foodstuffs such as meat or cereals, is the reduced environmental footprint of a bug diet. According to Finnish insect producers, a single kilogram of beef needs over 15,400 litres of water, compared with 2,500 litres for a kilogram of rice. By contrast, one kilogram of crickets requires a single litre of water. Despite its questionable aesthetic appeal, insect food is claimed to be rich in protein.

    Related:

    Danish Hotels 'Bugging' Clientele With Sustainable Insect Breakfasts
    Tags:
    food, insects, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photos of the KAMAZ Master team during the third stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally
    Roaring Engines and Fire: KAMAZ-Master Trucks Conquer Dakar 2019 Rally
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse