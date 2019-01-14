Bezos And His Mistress Are Still Together After Sexting Leak - Reports

The messages were leaked because Lauren Sanchez is believed to have shown the texts to close friends before they were obtained by the National Enquirer.
The couple is reportedly still together and in love, with a source familiar with the matter telling Page Six “Jeff doesn’t blame Lauren.”
The affair appeared to have taken place back in April 2018, as a message from that date reportedly reads: “I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon.”
The messages also allegedly featured erotic photos months before “the fall,” which is when the new couple had claimed they started dating after having separated from their respective spouses, according to the National Enquirer.
“Jeff had told MacKenzie about Lauren and that the story was going to be coming out, so she was prepared. They’re focusing on the kids and their welfare right now. Jeff spent all week at home with the family. They’re still living together for the moment,” a source said.
Sanchez, who is divorcing her husband as well, has not been spotted for a week, but she is also presumably still living with her husband and their two young children and Sanchez’s teenage son.
