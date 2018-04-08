Register
05:05 GMT +308 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Marijuana plants on display

    ‘Air Out Before Pulling Up’ US Fast-Food Drive-In Asks Pot Smokers for a Break

    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A fast food restaurant in Mississippi has politely but firmly asked that hungry customers don’t blow pot smoke in the face of the worker at the drive-in window when picking up their food.

    Marijuana Plant
    © AP Photo/ Jeff Chiu
    Girl Scout Sells Over 300 Boxes of Cookies Outside California Pot Shop
    A prominently-placed sign in the window of a Gulfport, Mississippi, Sonic fast-food restaurant — one of over 3500 in the US — states simply: "If you are smoking weed in the drive thru you will not be served! Please show some common courtesy and smoke and air out before pulling up to order."

    In Mississippi — one of a growing number of US states in which the use of marijuana has been decriminalized — hungry pot smokers eager for the food binge that only the greasy, salty punch of cheap American fast food can supply — are showing up while toking up, and it's got on-duty employees nervous.

    The manager of the Gulfport Sonic, Yasman Freeman, asserted that the sign has helped, particularly after unwanted smoke was blown into the faces of several of her employees, some of whom are minors, cited by ABC-affiliated WKRN News in Nashville, Tennessee.

    Security cameras posted at the Sonic drive-in window have recorded numerous occasions of drivers — as well as passengers — appearing to be trying to smoke out the hapless food workers, who are not having any of it, according to the Biloxi Sun Herald.

    Recently relaxed laws regarding the use of marijuana in US states has created a small pushback of those who support the legalization of pot but seek to remind users that common courtesy still applies, ya'll.

    Related:

    US Study: Legal Pot Has Not Increased Teen Marijuana Use
    When Pot is Legal Peace Prevails: Violence Drops in States With Legal Marijuana
    Cash Cow: How One US State is Spending Its Massive Legal Pot Tax Dollars
    Tags:
    etiquette, marijuana, polite, pot, fast food, Biloxi, Mississippi, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse