11:43 GMT +307 March 2018
    Syrian Refugee Threatens Women Who 'Irritate' Husbands After Killing Own Wife

    The man, who said he did not understand the way German law works, is blaming the tragedy on the authorities and his late spouse.

    On Friday, a man, who refers to himself as Abu Marwan, a resident of the town of Muhlacker, Baden-Württemberg, stabbed his 37-year-old wife four or five times in the head and neck before running away with his teenage son.

    In the shocking video, the man, seen with blood on his face and a cut on his hand, attempts to justify the murder by saying he had done it to send a message to women who irritate their husbands, saying “this is how you’ll end up.”

    Görlitzer Park in Berlin-Kreuzberg
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Boris Niehaus / Görlitzer Park
    Syrian Man Arrested for Raping Pony in German Kid's Zoo
    Standing behind him is his teenage son who, even though he apparently witnessed his mother’s murder, defends his father.

    “Share this video,” the boy shouts into the camera while his father warns that  ”every woman who cheats on her husband will be killed.”

    “Say that your mother was a whore,” Marwan tells the boy.

    “She told me that, I swear,” the boy said and, just like his father, warns that unfaithful women will die.

    According to local media reports, the family had come from Syria as refugees, but that Abu Marwan had been separated from his wife, who gained custody of their three children. He said he had repeatedly asked her to let the kids live with hims, but she refused arguing that she needed the children “for the youth affairs department.”

    Abu Marwan said that his wife had kicked him out when he attempted to visit her to resolve matters between them and unite the family.

    Abu Marwan said he did not understand the way German law works and blames the tragedy on the authorities and his late spouse.

    “F*ck Europe,” he said, adding that he was not a murderer and had never taken up arms in his life.

    “Share this video so everyone knows how things are in Germany,” his son said.

    According to a local newspaper, the couple's young daughter was in the home during the brutal slaying and called police who arrested the killer shortly after he fled the crime scene.

    German newspapers have labeled the murder an “honor crime” in reference to violence against women by male relatives common in the Middle East.

    Germany has taken in tens of thousands of Syrian refugees fleeing the civil war, which has been raging in the Arab country since 2011.

