Register
22:24 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian police officer prepares to close one of the gates at Tihar Jail, the largest complex of prisons in South Asia, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 11, 2013

    Indian Jail Gets an In-house Rock Band formed by Musically Inclined Inmates

    © AP Photo/ Saurabh Das
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    For the last six months, music has reverberated through South Asia’s largest prison complex – the Tihar jail – every morning and jail authorities feel that it is having a curative impact on inmates’ aggression.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — For the first time in the history of the massive prison complex established in India's national capital of Delhi more than 60 years ago, it has a music band to boast of. "The Rockers," as the band is now called, is comprised of inmates who struck a chord when they found their interests in music converging on the common goal of forming a rock band. They came together and decided to pursue that goal.

    "Only one or two of them have a professional music background, the rest of them were inspired by their colleagues and are still amateurs, but the passion [with] which they perform is an inspiration to many," Prawesh Lama, a senior writer for The Hindustan Times English daily who recently visited the jail, told Sputnik.

    It's not just about the quality of music, but also the change the music has brought to the lives of these youngsters, who are otherwise sheer criminals for the rest of the world, he added.

    Cow
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Indian State Adopts 'Cow Therapy' to Reform Prisoners
    Of the eight members of the rock band, some are serving sentences for murder, robbery and even for petty crimes like snatching.

    "One of the noticeable things they say is that the behavior of fellow prisoners towards them has changed considerably and the members of the band take it as their precious earning," Lama told Sputnik.

    Jail authorities say that the idea of forming the band came from the prisoners themselves and the administration found the idea workable.

    "It was their idea and we thought it was a good occasion for us to encourage them. We did not think twice before providing them with the necessary infrastructure and musical instruments," Subhash Chander, one of the jail superintendents, told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Arrested for TrespASSing: Indian Donkeys Jailed for Eating Expensive Plants

    The captive environment makes youngsters aggressive, Chander noted, and he found through this experiment that the music has a curative value for aggression.

    Encouraged by the response of the inmates, Tihar jail authorities have now converted Jail no.1 into a music hub and every morning interested members are free to come and practice music.

    Tihar has been popular for its altruistic initiatives including skill-building drives, education facilities for inmates and also a center of livelihood where inmates earn by monetizing their skill sets.

    Related:

    Indian Daesh Operative Slashes Throat of Prison Guard in an Escape Bid
    Indian Prison Releases 177 Inmates for Passing Yoga Exam
    Indian Trafficking Victims Escape Prison Time Under New Law
    Indian 'spy' freed after 35 years in Pakistani prison
    Tags:
    improvement, music band, murder charges, behavior, prisoners, India, Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok