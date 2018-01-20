Register
23:48 GMT +320 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protestors march during the Pfizer Stop the Bicillin Drug Shortage demonstration outside of Pfizer headquarters on Thursday May 18, 2017 in New York.

    Enough Already: Hospitals Form Own Drug Firm to Fight Big Pharma Price Gouging

    © AP Photo/ Mark Von Holden
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A group of some of the largest hospital chains in the US has had it with Big Pharma price gouging, announcing their intention to form their own nonprofit drug manufacturing company.

    A coalition of several of America's largest hospital systems have announced that they will collaborate on the creation of a not-for-profit organization to manufacture and distribute an as-yet-unnamed list of generic drugs at what has been described as a reasonable price point, according to Gizmodo.

    Vaccine
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Pro-Vaccines, Anti-Mercury: Robert De Niro, Robert Kennedy Launch Campaign Against Big Pharma

    Seeking to stabilize the supply of inexpensive commonly-used drugs, the consortium will seek to avoid manipulated shortages regularly used by pharmaceutical multinationals as an excuse to increase prices over short periods as a means of hitting quarterly earning goals.

    The proposed nonprofit does not currently have a name, and must seek Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approval to either make the drugs or subcontract their production to a third-party.

    "This is a shot across the bow of the bad guys," stated Dr. Marc Harrison, chief executive of Intermountain Healthcare, a Utah-based nonprofit hospital chain leading the move, cited by the New York Times.

    Pointing to widespread unhappiness with methods used by Big Pharma to control the price and availability of life saving drugs, Harrison added, "We are not going to lay down, we are going to go ahead and try and fix it," cited by Gizmodo.

    Details are scarce regarding the new nonprofit group, but organizers observe that by playing their cards close to the chest for the present, they can diminish the effectiveness of an attack campaign they expect to be mounted by the highly-profitable for-profit pharmaceutical industry.

    Alongside Intermountain Healthcare, several other large-scale healthcare chains — representing over 300 hospitals in the US — are directly involved in the movement, including Ascension (the country's largest Catholic hospital system), SSM Health, and Trinity Health.

    In a surprise move sure to draw the ire of publicly-traded drug industries, the US Department of Veterans Affairs will act as a consultant, while the new consortium also pointed to a long list of research and drug policy experts that have signed on. According to Axios, many other healthcare organizations have expressed interest in joining.

    Intended to be operational by 2019, the new nonprofit firm will focus on certain short-supply, low-revenue generics — the kinds of drugs that have enabled corporate raiders like notorious ‘pharma-bro' and convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli to purchase companies on the cheap and quickly raise prices, sometimes on the order of hundreds or thousands of dollars per dose, while concurrently preventing other companies from making a cheaper version.

    Numerous scandals by for-profit corporations listed on stock exchanges recently saw generic drug prices rise by hundreds to thousands of percent in a 24-hour period.

    Related:

    US Pharmaceutical Companies to Pay $67Mln Over False Cancer Drug Claims
    US Pharmaceutical Lobby Ensures TPP Patent Rules Restrict Free Trade
    Pharmaceutical Companies Are Multibillion Dollar Industry and Not To Be Trusted - Listener
    Tags:
    pharma bro, big pharma, corruption, drug prices, US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Utah, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok