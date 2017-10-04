Register
03:56 GMT +304 October 2017
Live
    Search
    English breakfast

    Cardiologists: Skipping Breakfast May Increase Risk of Heart Disease

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 65 0 0

    From scrambled eggs to avocado toast, the importance of breakfast has long been a topic of debate. However, a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology has found a link between skipping the morning meal and atherosclerosis - the buildup of fats and cholesterol in and on artery walls.

    Scientists in Madrid collected information on the diets of more than 4,000 men and women who did not have any cardiovascular or chronic kidney disease. The study's participants were asked to fill out computerized questionnaires, which researchers then used to calculate what percentage of the volunteers' total daily energy intake came from their breakfast meal. 

    Brain
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Breakthrough Parkinson’s Study Could Pave Way for Better Treatments

    The participants were divided into three groups: those who consume less than five percent of their energy intake in the morning (those who skip breakfast and only drink coffee or other beverages), those who eat more than 20 percent of their energy intake in the morning (those who eat a hearty breakfast) and those who eat between five and 20 percent of their daily consumption in the morning (low-energy breakfast eaters).

    The researchers found that 69.4 percent of participants were in the low-energy breakfast category, while 27.7 percent were in the hearty breakfast group. Only 2.9 percent were breakfast skippers.

    The study's findings reveal that atherosclerosis was more likely to occur in low-energy breakfast consumers or breakfast skippers. In addition, those who skipped breakfast were more likely to be hypertensive and overweight and have greater blood pressure, higher fasting glucose levels and higher levels of blood lipids — all cardiometabolic risk factors for heart disease. 

    Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman in the 1999 film American Psycho.
    © ScottYancy
    New Study Suggests Not Sharing Laughter is an Early Sign of Psychopathy

    "People who skip breakfast, not only do they eat late and in an odd fashion, but [they also] have a poor lifestyle," according to Valentin Fuster, co-author of the research and director of Mount Sinai Heart in New York and a cardiovascular research institute in Madrid (CNIC).

    Naveed Sattar, professor of Metabolic Medicine at the University of Glasgow, was not involved in the study but believes that the findings don't conclusively prove the connection between skipping breakfast and disease.

    "It might be that there is something about having regular meals throughout the day that somehow regulates your appetite [and] means you don't over-consume calories — that there is something about eating breakfast per se — [but] I don't think you can answer from this study," Sattar said.

    The study's limitations include the fact that only 3 percent of the participants were breakfast skippers. In addition, many of those who skipped breakfast were either overweight or obese, and may potentially have been skipping breakfast to lose weight.

    Related:

    New Study Extends Possible Record of Life by 150 Million Years
    Smile Even Though Your Arm Is Aching, Study Says It Will Boost Your Flu Jab
    Only 25 Percent of Americans Know All Three Branches of US Government - Study
    New Study Suggests Strong Link Between Suicidal Thoughts and Brain Inflammation
    Chores Are Cool Again: New Study Reveals Vacuuming Extends Your Life
    Tags:
    cardiovascular disease, Heart Disease, study, breakfast, Spain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe’s Leading City Destination
    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe's Leading City Destination
    Pure Act of Evil
    Pure Act of Evil
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok