Register
18:18 GMT +301 October 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Wells Fargo banking location is pictured in Pasadena, California, U.S., September 8, 2017

    Bank Teller Steals $185,000 From Homeless Client, Spends it on Vacations

    © REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
    Life
    Get short URL
    241370

    Phelon Davis, a former teller at a Wells Fargo branch in Washington, DC, pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge of interstate transfer of stolen property, punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison, according to court filings.

    The victim was not identified in the documents, but it was said that he was a homeless street vendor who had more than one account at the bank.

    According to Davis, in October 2014, the customer wanted to deposit "thousands of dollars in cash" but he lacked identification. The customer was turned away. Davis forged the customer’s signature to fraudulently open a new account in the customer’s name and set up an ATM card. He then funded the new account with $3,000 from one of the homeless vendor’s accounts.

    Martin Shkreli stands at an intersection after leaving federal court
    © AP Photo/ Julie Jacobson
    'Good Riddance': Twitter Reacts as 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli Jailed Over Hillary Clinton's Hair Post
    According to the court documents, over the next two years, Davis used ATMs on 144 occasions to withdraw a total of $185,440 from the customer’s accounts. The homeless man did not have access to a computer and did not use e-mail and thus could not receive statements from the bank.

    Davis used the stolen money for his own benefit, including paying for his residence, paying off personal debt and for several vacations.

    Davis has been ordered to pay back the stolen money and is facing a range of 18 to 30 months in prison and a potential fine. The verdict on the case will be delivered at a later date.

    Related:

    Not So Clean: Top Norwegian Cop Jailed for 21 Years for Helping Drug Smuggler
    US Pharmaceutical CEO Jailed Over Threat to Clinton
    'Merciless' UK Traveler Family Jailed For 80 Years for Modern Slavery Offenses
    Tags:
    court, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok