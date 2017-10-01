Bank Teller Steals $185,000 From Homeless Client, Spends it on Vacations

The victim was not identified in the documents, but it was said that he was a homeless street vendor who had more than one account at the bank.
According to Davis, in October 2014, the customer wanted to deposit "thousands of dollars in cash" but he lacked identification. The customer was turned away. Davis forged the customer’s signature to fraudulently open a new account in the customer’s name and set up an ATM card. He then funded the new account with $3,000 from one of the homeless vendor’s accounts.
Davis used the stolen money for his own benefit, including paying for his residence, paying off personal debt and for several vacations.
Davis has been ordered to pay back the stolen money and is facing a range of 18 to 30 months in prison and a potential fine. The verdict on the case will be delivered at a later date.
All comments
Show new comments (0)