Just a Heads Up, POTUS: American Schools Trump About Flag Etiquette, Laws

As the US president engages in name-calling with high-profile American sports stars over a peaceful protest movement, citizens have thoughtfully taken the time to offer some fact-based information to put Trump's emotionally-charged tweets in a more patriotic perspective.

After stirring up yet another Twitter war — this time about respecting the American flag — US President Donald Trump has again been shown to be unclear on the legislative and judicial tenets of how the US flag can be legally displayed, and one Twitter user has boiled it all down in a simple and easy-to-read thread that even a businessman-turned-politician can understand.

Here we go.

That's an eye-opener.

Country music will never be the same.

Haha, I know, right?

Crafty!

Because the urge for monetary profit at the expense of anything and everything knows no boundary.

That's pretty meta, right there.

Next the user points out what is not covered by existing US flag law.

Some clarification.

And, finally, a pointed note to Trump that self-reflection would be appropriate in a world leader entrusted with the wellbeing of millions and who has his finger on the trigger of nuclear armageddon.

The helpful American's bone fides.