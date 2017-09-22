'Violent Times Will Come:' End-of-World Alert Scares US TV Viewers (VIDEOS)

Beware, the apocalypse is near! “Realize this, extremely violent times will come,” a man’s blood-chilling voice warned viewers in a sudden alert, which popped up on local TV in California’s Orange County on Thursday.

Some residents of Orange County, CA, US, have been startled as a mysterious emergency alert suddenly interrupted local television programming on September 21. For about a minute, the emergency alert flashed on the screens of stunned TV viewers, followed by a voice.

"Realize this, extremely violent times will come," a man's voice claimed in the mysterious end-of-world message, which had been seen by viewers of the HGTV channel via Cox Communications and the Bravo channel on Spectrum's cable system.

"It almost sounded like Hitler talking," Stacy Laflamme, one of the witnesses, told the Orange County Register.

Spokesmen for Cox and Spectrum explained that should have been a typical emergency-broadcast test; however, a technical malfunction caused it to go on longer and the broadcast picked up an incorrect audio file that wedged into the alert.