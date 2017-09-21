Syrian Girl Scouts: Chance for Survival Amid Devastating War (PHOTOS)

The girls go hiking, play and sing together, practice self-defense and participate in workshops - and all thanks to embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad! Sputnik takes a look into the organization that won international recognition on September 19.

The Syrian network "Scouts of Syria" is an organization that closely cooperates with the United Nations (UN) and the Red Cross and is actively engaged in volunteer work, helping families in need.

The Arabic language is set to become the fourth official language of the International Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

In the context of the devastating Syrian conflict, the scout network gives Syrian girls a chance for a normal life. They — like any other scouts worldwide — go hiking, play and sing together, attend self-defense classes and take part in workshops aimed at preventing violence against women jointly with their male counterparts.

"The war has taken its toll on my country, however, I am thankful it hasn't affected me in-person. Instead, it's made me stronger and helped me realize what I want to do in life. It's made me understand the importance of education, which is now my priority. During the holidays, I attend Girl Guide activities. It has helped me no end and it's one of the reasons I consider myself successful," Sham, 22, a girl scout from Syria, said cited by the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) official website.

According to the WAGGS head, Nicola Grinstead, one of the main goals of the organization is to normalize girls' lives, help them make new friends and forget the atrocities of the war.

"One of the things that's very important to girl scouts in Syria is how normalizing it is, how important it is to have structured activity and to be able to connect to a global organization, to be able to feel a part of something," Grinstead said in an interview with The Guardian.

Ceremony for Boy and Girl Scouts for their successful volunteer work in helping needy families in the city of Homs, Syria (12/04/2017) pic.twitter.com/hjrPCmtqTp — M Green (@MmaGreen) 12 апреля 2017 г.​

The organization's world conference is taking place in New Delhi on September 18-22. The WAGGS is expected to accept four new members into its ranks: Syria, Palestine, Azerbaijan and Aruba.

The girls scouts movement in Syria was first founded in the 1950s, but in the early 1980s all youth organizations were banned. The situation changed with the election of Syrian President Bashar Assad: In July 2000, scouting activities were officially authorized in the country.