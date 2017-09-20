Register
22:48 GMT +320 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Bacteria on plate that is antibiotic resistant.

    Global Antibiotic Resistance Is Real and Effective Drugs Are Running Out - WHO

    © Wikipedia/
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 6601

    According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the world is running out of effective antibiotics thanks to growing global drug resistance.

    There aren't enough new antibiotics being developed to treat the most antibiotic-resistant infections, like drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB), which kills nearly 250,000 people every year, the WHO wrote in a Tuesday news release titled "Antibacterial agents in clinical development — an analysis of the antibacterial clinical development pipeline, including tuberculosis." 

    The convergence of factors such as inadequate public health infrastructure, rising incomes, a high burden of disease, and unregulated sales of antibiotics has created ideal conditions for a rapid rise in resistant infections in India, according to a study.
    © AP Photo/ Stephen M. Katz
    India Rolls Up Sleeves to Combat Antibiotic Resistance

    Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, says that "antimicrobial resistance is a global health emergency that will seriously jeopardize progress in modern medicine."

    "There is an urgent need for more investment in research and development for antibiotic-resistant infections, including TB, otherwise we will be forced back to a time when people feared common infections and risked their lives from minor surgery," he added.

    The WHO has recognized 12 classes of priority pathogens responsible for common infections, like pneumonia and urinary tract infections, that are becoming increasingly resistant to current antibiotics. Out of 51 new antibiotics and biologicals [drugs derived from biological sources like human genes] in clinical development to treat antibiotic-resistant pathogens, only eight are identified by the WHO as innovative treatments.

    "Pharmaceutical companies and researchers must urgently focus on new antibiotics against certain types of extremely serious infections that can kill patients in a matter of days because we have no line of defense," says Dr. Suzanne Hill, director of the WHO's Department of Essential Medicines.

    The WHO and the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi) have established the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership to address the antibiotic crisis. On September 4, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Africa, Switzerland, the UK and the Wellcome Trust pledged 56 million euros to combat this threat.

    Related:

    Russian Medics Successfully Developing 'Alternative to Traditional Antibiotics'
    American Woman Dies of Superbug Resistant to All Antibiotics
    TPP Raises Risk of Seafood Laden With Chemicals, Antibiotics Flooding US
    US Health Agency Funds 34 Projects to Combat Antibiotics Resistance
    Nasal Antibiotics Could Provide Vital Weapon Against Life Threatening Superbugs
    Tags:
    tuberculosis, antibiotics, antibiotic resistance, World Health Organisation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    From Voice of God to Voice of America
    From Voice of God to Voice of America
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok