'Narcissistic Ego': Former German MP Reveals Shocking Details of His Sex Crimes

The trial of former Social Democrat politician Linus Forster opened in the German town of Augsburg. He is accused of sexually assaulting sleeping women and secretly filming the act, a charge Forster has already confessed to.

"I'm sorry, it was wrong," 52-year-old Linus Forster said, providing shocking details of a slew of sexual acts he committed, according to the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung.

Forster, who also holds a doctorate in political science, admitted that he has always sought self-affirmation through sex, which he said prompted him to break the law in order to satisfy his needs.

He referred to what he described as a "narcissistic ego," saying that he spent some time at a clinic fighting a number of psychological problems in the past.

He pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a drunk, sleeping woman at a garden party as well as making video of himself having sex with two women in separate act.

When asked whether he saw those films as a means of collecting trophies, Forster said "I guess you have to see it that way."

Additionally, he is accused of owning at least 1,300 child pornography images and films, which Forster said were allegedly installed on his computer after he "downloaded files from the Internet at random."

He said that he had "no pedophilic tendencies," describing child pornography as "disgusting." At the same time, he declined to say why he did not delete these videos and photos from his computer.

The court is due to announce a verdict on Forster, who has been in custody since December 2016, before the end of September.