Register
19:31 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The trial of former Social Democrat politician Linus Forster opened in the German town of Augsburg. He is accused of sexually assaulting sleeping women and secretly filming the act

    'Narcissistic Ego': Former German MP Reveals Shocking Details of His Sex Crimes

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 55703

    The trial of former Social Democrat politician Linus Forster opened in the German town of Augsburg. He is accused of sexually assaulting sleeping women and secretly filming the act, a charge Forster has already confessed to.

    "I'm sorry, it was wrong," 52-year-old Linus Forster said, providing shocking details of a slew of sexual acts he committed, according to the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung

    Forster, who also holds a doctorate in political science, admitted that he has always sought self-affirmation through sex, which he said prompted him to break the law in order to satisfy his needs.

    He referred to what he described as a "narcissistic ego," saying that he spent some time at a clinic fighting a number of psychological problems in the past.

    Linus Forster
    CC0 / Dr. Linus Förster / Linus Förster
    Linus Forster

    He pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a drunk, sleeping woman at a garden party as well as making video of himself having sex with two women in separate act.

    When asked whether he saw those films as a means of collecting trophies, Forster said "I guess you have to see it that way."

    A young woman
    CC0 / Pixabay
    UK Woman Gets Six Years for Helping Asian Men Target Vulnerable Girls for Sex
    Additionally, he is accused of owning at least 1,300 child pornography images and films, which Forster said were allegedly installed on his computer after he "downloaded files from the Internet at random."

    He said that he had "no pedophilic tendencies," describing child pornography as "disgusting." At the same time, he declined to say why he did not delete these videos and photos from his computer.

    The court is due to announce a verdict on Forster, who has been in custody since December 2016, before the end of September.

    Related:

    Chinese Sex Doll Rental Company Shuts Down Days After Launch
    Wait, What? Cybersecurity Expert Says Hackers Could Order Sex Robots to Kill
    Five-Star Brothels: Germany's Working Girls Create Gold Seal for Sex Services
    UK Gov't Should Place 'Upskirting' Criminals on Sex Offenders List - Campaigner
    Tags:
    films, video, law, computer, sex, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fighting Fire With Fire
    Fighting Fire With Fire
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok