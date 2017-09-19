Register
14:57 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Depression

    Happy Now? More and More Depressed Young Finns Collecting Free Government Money

    CC0
    Life
    Get short URL
    126511

    Despite their country's top results in various ratings of living standards and human potential, Finns are often known to suffer from depression. Recently, the percentage of young people among those who collect early pensions due to poor health has been rising at an alarming rate. Psychiatrists mince no words in calling the trend "disastrous."

    While Finland's reduction in the number of older pensioners who suffer from a disease may indeed serve as a token of success for the Finnish welfare state, the situation at the other end of the age scale is disturbing, to say the least.

    Until 2016, the number of people in the 16-34 age group collecting disability pensions remained under 20,000. This year alone, it jumped to 23,000 and is still climbing.

    Psychotherapist Monica Halinen is horrified at the rising number of young pensioners, a trend which has manifested over the past decade.

    "It's distressing and utterly catastrophic to see this trend. It's terrible for society, for the young people themselves and for all of us," Monica Halinen told Finnish national broadcaster Yle, suggesting that many were barely "hanging in the balance" at all levels of life.

    Kindergarten
    CC0
    Fall From Grace: Praying Before Meals Off the Menu for Finnish Kindergarteners
    Halinen pointed out that many people are basically struggling to keep up with the increased pace of life these days.

    "Many simply can't run that fast," Halinen argued. "Their hyperactivity increases and it can lead to depression, there's evidence to support this," she concluded.

    According to Johanna Baarman of the Swedish Production School (SVEPS), the problem is that communication with many of the future pensioners is difficult.

    "It's hard to reach a young person at risk of becoming marginalized, when many choose to not even answer the phone anymore," Johanna Baarman said.

    Barbro Lillqvist, the head of education and the Finnish Center for Pensions, suggested that today's labor market is demanding a complicated set of skills, which many of the young do not necessarily possess. Lillqvist pointed out the fact that many younger people living on disability pensions still live at home with their parents, which has made their situation particularly challenging financially.

    "Many of the young pensioners have never had a job, so they haven't paid anything into their pension," Barbro Lillqvist pointed out.

    Kids
    CC0
    Calls for Finns to Reproduce Resound With Third Reich Overtones
    In Finland, people aged 16 years or over who are disabled or have a chronic illness are paid a disability allowance by the country's social services agency Kela once their ability to function has been diminished for at least a year. The lowest level of the so-called "guarantee pension" is about €760 ($900) per month, but the government is planning to increase that sum at the beginning of next year.

    According to the recent Education at Glance report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), about one fifth of all Finnish people aged 20-24 have never pursued a higher education, worked or enrolled in an apprenticeship program. Their percentage has risen sharply over the past decade, up from only 12 percent in 2005.

    In recent years, however, Finland has been proclaimed the world's most stable, freest and safest country, with the world's most independent judicial system and the best governance, as well as the most human capital.

    Meanwhile, the trend of young people getting increasingly sidelined in the labor market is not a Finnish-only phenomenon, as similar statistics are found across Europe.

    Related:

    Boys Will Be Boys: Finnish Army Blows Millions of Euros on Video Games
    It's All in Your Head! Finnish 'Brain Massage' Will Make You Smarter
    Fluffy Tentacles: Crocheted Octopuses Become Hit in Finnish Healthcare
    Traffic Island: Small Finnish Archipelago Has EU's Highest Carbon Footprint
    Tags:
    labor market, retirement, depression, pensions, unemployment, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok