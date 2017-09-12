Oops, My Hand Slipped! Ted Cruz Amuses Twitter by Liking Hardcore Porn Clip

Liking something on social media by accident is way too easy, and Senator Ted Cruz has just learned it the hard way. His official Twitter account faved a nasty pornographic video and, obviously, this hilariously vulgar like just couldn’t slip through the net.

On early September 12th, hawk-eyed internet users caught Ted Cruz "red-handed" as his Twitter account liked an extremely explicit porn video from the account @SexuallPosts. The hurricane of mixed reactions swept through the social media platform.

Well done @TedCruz using the power of "like" to illustrate the evils of porn #Weiner pic.twitter.com/SQDPh1cRTp — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) 12 сентября 2017 г.

​Within minutes after his unfortunate like, Ted Cruz was trending on Twitter, and gleeful network users were having so much fun with this whole situation.

Ted Cruz excuse tomorrow — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) 12 сентября 2017 г.

Idk about the rest of you but these Ted Cruz faces have just taken on a whole other meaning for me. pic.twitter.com/AYLekk6eBC — Ju-Hyun Park (@Hermit_Hwarang) 12 сентября 2017 г.

When you were thinking of watching porn, but now you're torn because the Ted Cruz tweets are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pa4OGFc64X — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) 12 сентября 2017 г.

The two-minute porn video was seen among the Senator's "liked" posts for some 40 minutes before it was un-faved, but screenshots live forever.

I cannot wait for Ted Cruz to be the first politician to publicly announce

"I did not have sexual relations with myself." — Juss (@Imagidamnation) 12 сентября 2017 г.

When you notice Ted Cruz liking twitter porn pic.twitter.com/DnzMw2ayJv — Daniel M. Chick (@TheDukeWindsor) 12 сентября 2017 г.

I'll pay $10 to any reporter that asks Ted Cruz if he's seen any good movies lately. #TedCruz — Tom Murphy (@tgagemurphy) 12 сентября 2017 г.

Though the video wasn't posted on his account but was liked by it, Catherine Frazier, senior communications adviser to the Texas Senator later wrote that "the offensive tweet" was deleted.

The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter — Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) 12 сентября 2017 г.

Even those who manage the account that originally posted the pornographic content got involved in this craze.

Thanks for watching ted! — Sexuall Posts 😈 (@SexuallPosts) 12 сентября 2017 г.

Some Twitter users noticed a vague resemblance of a blonde woman from the porn video with Cruz's wife Heidi.

the woman from teds video and his wife Heidi haha pic.twitter.com/qB9n2b5Z4B — mr. understood (@EMlNEMOBAMA) 12 сентября 2017 г.

The Christian libertarian and former Presidential nominee is known for his strong religious convictions and family values stance.

Several netizens pointed out the "wrong timing" of the incident — the anniversary of the attacks on the Trade Center and Pentagon.

my man ted cruz is jacking off on 9/11 pic.twitter.com/9tI6S6xtT2 — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) 12 сентября 2017 г.

I suppose we all have our own ways of remembering 9/11, but I was taken aback by Ted Cruz's approach. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) 12 сентября 2017 г.

Ted Cruz will now never forget 9/11. — Tom Murphy (@tgagemurphy) 12 сентября 2017 г.

According to others, the occurrence made Cruz more "relatable."

Sadly, the fact that Ted Cruz jacks off to mediocre porn spam is the most human thing we can say about him. This is actually his high point. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) 12 сентября 2017 г.

Literally the most relatable and human thing Ted Cruz has ever done — clipping (@clppng) 12 сентября 2017 г.