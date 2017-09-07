What Do Putin and the Amur Tiger Have in Common? Ask the South Korean President

South Korean President Moon Jae-in noticed the spiritual resemblance of Vladimir Putin to the Amur tiger during his meeting with the Russian president on September 7.

Moon Jae-in said the vast Far Eastern forests and vistas reminded him of the Amur tiger. For a long time, Koreans have considered the tiger a sacred animal, he admitted. "Many believe that your spirit, Mr. President, is similar to the spirit of the Amur tiger," President Moon Jae-in said at the meeting.

According to South Korea's leader, part of his own name also translates to "tiger" in Korean. He expressed his belief that if the two leaders work together, and jointly develop the Far East, they will succeed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a meeting at the Third Eastern Economic Forum that is taking place in Vladivostok, Russia, on September 6-7.

The two leaders exchanged gifts: Putin received a bamboo fishing rod, made according to Korean traditions, and a map depicting St. Petersburg, while Moon Jae-in was presented with a sword dating back to the 19th century.