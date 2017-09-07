What Do Putin and the Amur Tiger Have in Common? Ask the South Korean President

South Korean President Moon Jae-in noticed the spiritual resemblance of Vladimir Putin to the Amur tiger during his meeting with the Russian president on September 7.
Moon Jae-in said the vast Far Eastern forests and vistas reminded him of the Amur tiger. For a long time, Koreans have considered the tiger a sacred animal, he admitted. "Many believe that your spirit, Mr. President, is similar to the spirit of the Amur tiger," President Moon Jae-in said at the meeting.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a meeting at the Third Eastern Economic Forum that is taking place in Vladivostok, Russia, on September 6-7.
The two leaders exchanged gifts: Putin received a bamboo fishing rod, made according to Korean traditions, and a map depicting St. Petersburg, while Moon Jae-in was presented with a sword dating back to the 19th century.
