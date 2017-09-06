Register
08:13 GMT +306 September 2017
    Flag on the Russian Defense Ministry building on Frunzenskaya embankment in Moscow

    Eastern Economic Forum to Start in Russia's Vladivostok on Wednesday

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Business
    The third Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 6-7 on Russky Island, which is part of Russia's city of Vladivostok, at the Far Eastern Federal University campus.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The EEF was initially expected to gather over 3,500 participants, but Russian authorities have announced that some 4,200 people have already arrived in Vladivostok to take part in the forum.

    A total of 723 business representatives from more than 50 countries including Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, have also confirmed their participation in the event.

    Rocks off Shikotan Island, aka Spanberg or Sikotan, in the Kurils
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin
    Putin, Abe to Be Informed of Pilot Projects on Joint Activity on Kurils at EEF
    It is worth noting that the Canada Eurasia Russia Business Association (CEBRA) has organized a trip for a Canadian business delegation interested in developing cooperation with the Russian Far East.

    Moreover, 40 guests from the United States will be in attendance, including Governor of California Jerry Brown, who will address EEF participants in a welcome speech at the opening ceremony.

    PROGRAM

    Last year's forum was dedicated to the development of the Russian Far East. This year, the EEF will focus on the development of particular areas of economy, including fishing, gold and diamonds mining, wood processing, and transport.

    As with all previous forums, there will be five business dialogues: between Russia and India, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, Japan, South Korea dedicated to increase of investment attractiveness of the Russian Far East for international investors.

    The topic of investment will also be highlighted during a number of sessions presenting investment projects in such areas as mining and processing of mineral resources, human resources, building materials, fishing, and the agriculture and food industry.

    Earlier, Minister for Development of the Russian Far East Alexander Galushka announced that an international research, education, and technology hub will be created by 2018 on Russky Island, which traditionally hosts the EEF, and that already eight investment projects have been selected to be implemented in said research area.

    The Russian Far East is constantly developing mechanisms to make the area more attractive for foreign investors. During the last three years alone, development projects attracted more than 2.2 trillion rubles ($38 billion) in investment, including more than 1.4 trillion rubles in projects across 17 priority development areas established in the region.

    Last year, the EEF concluded with the signing of 216 agreements collectively worth 1.85 trillion rubles. During this year's forum, 32 projects totaling more than 1.2 trillion rubles in investment are expected to be presented to participants.

    HIGH LEVEL POLITICAL AGENDA

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the Eastern Economic Forum as he does each year. The high ranking participants of the plenary session "The Far East: Creating A New Reality" will be held on September 7, during which Putin will be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

    Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    BRICS Bank Hopes to Meet Potential Partners, Find Promising Projects at EEF Forum
    According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, aside from the joint plenary session, the Russian president will hold talks with his South Korean counterpart on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on September 6, and will meet with Abe and Battulga on September 7.

    CULTURAL PROGRAM

    Along with a rich program business program of the Eastern Economic Forum, participants and guests will also be able to visit exhibitions at regional museums, such as the Primorskiy Arsenyev Museum, gallery "Artetage," state picture gallery of Primorye, and educational-scientific Museum of the Far Eastern Federal University.

    On each day of the EFF, a repertoire of Seaside Mariinsky, a local branch of infamous St. Petersburg's theater, has been prepared. This includes a concert by chamber ensemble "Soloists of Moscow" under the baton of Russian composer Yury Bashmet and a performance of the ballet "Sleeping Beauty."

    On September 6, Russia's Turetsky Choir will perform in a concert, while on September 7, Indian jazz fusion band Indian Ocean will hold their own show. The following day, guests will have the opportunity to watch California-based Pacific Symphony orchestra and soloists of Russia's Primorye Philharmonic play.

