Birth of the 'Beast': Prepare for Nightmares if You Watch THIS

Fascinating ferrofluid videos have been mesmerizing netizens with their magnetism for some time already. It seems you can watch how ferromagnetic liquid turns into thorns and prickling patterns for hours. But when you mix in a little color, the alien substance becomes the stuff of nightmares.

Ferrofluid, which is a mix of oil and iron particles that become strongly magnetized in the presence of a magnetic field, has had a captive internet audience for years already.

Chemical Bouillon, an artistic project studying the graphic aspect of chemical reactions, decided to "spice up" a beautiful visual display by adding some colors in the liquid. Watch as particles of the colorful mess clump together in a scary spiky monster in this majestic and unsettling video.