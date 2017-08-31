Birth of the 'Beast': Prepare for Nightmares if You Watch THIS

Ferrofluid, which is a mix of oil and iron particles that become strongly magnetized in the presence of a magnetic field, has had a captive internet audience for years already.
Chemical Bouillon, an artistic project studying the graphic aspect of chemical reactions, decided to "spice up" a beautiful visual display by adding some colors in the liquid. Watch as particles of the colorful mess clump together in a scary spiky monster in this majestic and unsettling video.
