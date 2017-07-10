Register
03:59 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Mushrooms

    All for Science: Religious Leaders Trip on 'Shrooms in Study on Drugs and Faith

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Life
    Get short URL
    116212

    A priest, a rabbi and a Buddhist monk eat a bunch of psychedelic mushrooms. Sounds like the beginning of an absurdist joke, right? But this one’s for real, as religious scholars have volunteered to get high on ‘shrooms and grok their faiths anew, all for the sake of science.

    In another in a long series of experiments observing how the spiritual experience alters a person's religious thinking, Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, has enlisted the assistance of a priest, a rabbi and a Buddhist, in addition to many other religious scholars, to discern the effects of psychedelic drugs on the religious experience.

    Pope Francis (L) meeting with English theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking at the Vatican
    © AFP 2017/ OSSERVATORE ROMANO
    When Religion and Science Collide: Pope Francis Meets Stephen Hawking (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    Using the well-known psychoactive properties of the psilocybin mushroom, researchers with the respected university will seek to add to the growing body of knowledge affirming that, in many cases, psychedelic drug use is appropriate, especially when examining systems of belief.

    Representing a wide array of faiths, two dozen religious scholars from around the world will be given two powerful doses of carefully refined psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in the so-called magic mushroom — or Psilocybe for its taxonomic classification — of which there are over 100 species globally.

    "With psilocybin these profound mystical experiences are quite common," stated Dr. William Richards, a psychologist at Johns Hopkins University working with the study.

    "It seemed like a no-brainer that they might be of interest, if not valuable, to clergy," Richards added, cited in a report by the Guardian on the scientific research.

    Although many organized religions refute the use of illegal natural substances as a means to directly experience religious awareness — as opposed to mentally interpreting existing texts and dogmas — several Catholic, Orthodox and Presbyterian priests, as well as a Zen Buddhist and several rabbis volunteered for the study.

    Neither a Muslim imam or a Hindu priest could be convinced to take part, but "just about all the other bases are covered," said Richards.

    Prior to administering what are described as two powerful doses given one month apart, the participants were carefully screened.

    Sessions during which the religious scholars will be high as the proverbial kite will be conducted in a casual setting with two agreed-upon "guides" present. Participants will be administered the substance and then lie or otherwise relax on a couch, wearing eyeshades and listening through headphones to unnamed religious music as a means of inwardly augmenting the spiritual experience.

    The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception located next to The Catholic University of America campus in Washington, D.C.
    © Wikipedia/ AgnosticPreachersKid
    Role of Religion in 2016: From Spiritual Guidance to Political Affairs

    Instructed to "go within and collect experiences," the participants will relay their feelings and observations to their guides in real time, as well as documenting, to the best of their ability, the wordless experience of the infinite as translated through their known religious training and ability to articulate coherently.

    "So far everyone incredibly values their experience," Richards asserted, commenting on the ongoing research.

    "No one has been confused or upset or regrets doing it," he added.

    The anonymous volunteers will be evaluated one year after the research is complete, according to The Guardian.

    "It is too early to talk about results, but generally people seem to be getting a deeper appreciation of their own religious heritage," Richards commented.

    "Dead dogma comes alive for them in a meaningful way. They discover they really believe this stuff they're talking about," he said.

    Currently, Richards has noted a shift in thinking away from specific belief systems, toward a universal spirituality.

    The religious scholars participating in the study "get a greater appreciation for other world religions," he remarked. "Other ways up the mountain, if you will."

    Losing Their Religion
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Podvitskiy
    Losing Their "Religion"

    The John Hopkins researchers are only one of many scientific groups making a global case for incorporating psychedelic drugs — including psilocybin, LSD and MDMA — in healing a person's emotional body and raising their spiritual awareness.

    The active ingredient in magic mushrooms, psilocybin has also been scientifically documented as being effective at easing the anxiety of cancer patients at the end of their lives, according to the Guardian report.

    Other uses for psychoactive drugs have been documented in addressing those diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, alcoholism and severe depression.

    Related:

    Islam Set to Overtake Christianity, Become World’s Most Popular Religion
    Christianity, Not Islam, World's Most Persecuted Religion - EU Report
    Religion-Based Fee for Citizenship Sparks Debate in India
    Tags:
    psychedelic drugs, fear of death, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), alcoholism, drug legalization, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, United States, Maryland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok