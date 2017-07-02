Russian Filmmaker Zvyagintsev Wins Top Prize for ‘Loveless’ at Munich Festival

"We are very happy that our film won at such an important cinema forum as the 35th festival in Munich. Andrei Zvyagintsev's talent allows to tell a familiar story about family relationships crisis in a fresh, emotional and deep manner," Rodnyansky said, as quoted by the Non-Stop Production press service.
In May, Loveless received the Jury Prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Loveless is a drama about a young couple in the middle of a divorce who are occupied by their own problems, when one day their 12-year-old son Alyosha goes missing.
The Munich International Film festival is the largest annual film festival in Germany which is held since 1983.
