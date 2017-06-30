Mexican Fan Tells Wife He's out for Cigarettes, Flies to Confed Cup Instead

"I told my wife, I'd go to Oxxo [a popular convenience store chain in Mexico] for some cigarettes, but I did not tell her which one," Arturo Garcia, a Mexico soccer team fan from Puebla, told a news reporter in Russia. So, technically his words wouldn't be a lie, of course, if he buys cigarettes before returning home.
The passionate football lover stayed for some time in Wolfsburg with his relatives, where he damaged his leg while playing volleyball. But nothing could stop him, not even the dramatic injury. With two crutches, the Mexican flag on his shoulders and a bag in his hand, he headed to Berlin. However, destiny put his ambitions to the test again: the Wolfsburg- Berlin train was two hours late due to a terrible downpour that paralyzed the most of the city's public transport. However, Garcia managed to be in time to board the plane to Russia.
Arturo's wife has already found out about his crazy trip to the other end of the world; however, it remains unknown if she is mad at him or not. Hopefully, the story will get a happy ending.
