Trump's Appreciation of Female Reporter's Smile Raises Eyebrows (VIDEO)

Trump rang Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to congratulate him on his recent appointment and discuss several matters. However, before the US President congratulated the new Irish Prime Minister on his "great victory," he informed Leo Varadkar that he had Irish press in the room.

Then he gestured towards one of the reporters and called her over. "Where are you from? Go ahead, come here. We are all over this beautiful Irish press," Trump said.

After the reporter who works for RTÉ identified herself, the US President continued, "Caitriona Perry. She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well."

​The reporter posted a video of the interaction in her Twitter account calling the moment "bizarre." It has quickly spread across the Internet, with many netizens outraged by the President's "inappropriate" behavior.

Oh my God he is a creeper! — Moezy (@Moezy86) 27 июня 2017 г.

Remarks like that in workplace R completely inappropriate. There's a time & place: discussing one's attractiveness in workplace is wrong. — Tigress (@Tigrress_) 28 июня 2017 г.

there are simply no words to describe how violated I feel for her:(:( — Tracey (@TeegSoAs) 27 июня 2017 г.

Sexual harassment from the President…On camera… — TanGyal (@TanGyal) 27 июня 2017 г.

Will this be accompanied by Bill Cosby's upcoming seminar? — Corinne Favero (@CorinneFavero) 27 июня 2017 г.

​(In December 2015, American entertainer and comedian Bill Cosby was charged with sexual assault; the case ended in a mistrial.)

Some people even apologized to Caitriona Perry.

Trump,"She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well."😳Ms.Perry, please accept the apology of at least 1 female American.😔 — Christine Canning (@Canni2Canning) 27 июня 2017 г.

​Other users, however, noted that was just a compliment, adding that the story was overblown.

He complimented her smile. Get over yourselves 😂 — 🍓 (@Sticky_Icky90) 27 июня 2017 г.

you're so immature to think that saying that someone has a nice smile is creepy, it's literally just a compliment. What's wrong with that? — AverageCapsFan (@JWallenfelt) 28 июня 2017 г.