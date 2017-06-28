Register
02:27 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    This Centers For Disease Control (CDC) file image obtained 15 January, 2003, shows the bubonic plague bacteria taken from a patient.

    We All Fall Down: New Mexico Reports Three Cases of Deadly Plague

    © AFP 2017/ CDC
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 193 0 0

    On Monday, two more human cases of plague were confirmed by the New Mexico Department of Health, making three cases in the state since the beginning of June.

    No deaths have yet been attributed to the disease, but all three patients – a 63-year-old man and two women aged 62 and 52 – have been hospitalized.

    The plague can be carried by fleas that infest rodents in Santa Fe county, where all three afflicted people live, as well as other parts of New Mexico, according to state public health veterinarian Paul Ettestad. 

    Plague Found at Popular California Tourist Destination
    © Flickr/ Francesco Veronesi
    Plague Found at Popular California Tourist Destination

    "Pets that are allowed to roam and hunt can bring infected fleas from dead rodents back into the home, putting you and your children at risk," he explained. "Keeping your pets at home or on a leash and using an appropriate flea control product is important to protect you and your family."

    Health workers have been visiting the three patient’s homes, making sure their neighbors and immediate family members are safe and conducting environmental investigations to see whether there are any remaining risk factors in the area.

    Plague can be transmitted through contact with pets and rodents, though it is usually transmitted by flea bite. Over the last century there have been hundreds of new plague cases on the US West Coast, with the highest concentrations found in northwestern Arizona, southern Colorado and northern New Mexico. 

    The ABC’s of the 'Modern-Day Plague'
    © Flickr/ NIAID
    The ABC’s of the 'Modern-Day Plague'

    In 2015, there were four cases of plague diagnosed in New Mexico and one fatality, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2016, there were four cases and no deaths.

    The three most common types of plague are bubonic, septicemic and pneumonic, though it isn’t clear which type has affected the three new patients.

    Bubonic is the most known well known form of plague, as it is associated with an epidemic known as the Black Plague, in which millions of people died in Europe in the 1300s. Though rare in the US, the CDC reports that there’s an average of seven plague cases in the country every year. 

    Related:

    FBI in 'Early Stages' of New Mexico Church Bombings Probe
    US Should Investigate New Mexico Church Bombings as Hate Crimes
    Judge Orders New Mexico Officers to Stand Trial for Killing of Homeless Man
    At least 1 Dead, 7 Injured in Construction Accident in New Mexico
    New Mexico Road Rage Shooter Kills Four-Year-Old Girl
    Tags:
    Plague, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), New Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Trophies
    Bloody Track Record
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok